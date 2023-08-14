Lilia Vu career earnings: Exploring the 2023 AIG Women’s Open champion’s earnings and net worth

Lilia Vu won the second major of her career at the 2023 AIG Women's Open on Sunday. She registered an incredible six-stroke victory at the major event over Charley Hull and also won a check for $1,350,000 in prize money.

According to LPGA Tour, Vu's career earnings are $3,442,155, which she has earned while playing on the Ladies Tour and also from unofficial events.

Having turned professional in 2019, Vu has won six professional events including three on the LPGA Tour. She clinched the first major of her career earlier this year at the Chevron Championship, where she earned $765,000 in prize money.

Lilia Vu earned a major share of her career earnings in 2023 after winning two majors and one Tour event. She started the new year playing at the Honda LPGA Thailand, where she registered a victory after playing four rounds of 66-70-66-64 and won $255K in prize money.

She only missed the cut in four events this season and has an incredible record on the LPGA Tour.

Here are the prize money and results of all the events, Lilia Vu played in 2023:

AIG Women's Open

Result: 1

Prize money: $1,350,000

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open presented by Trust Golf

Result: T35

Prize money: $10,575

The Amundi Evian Championship

Result: T42

Prize money: $27,910

U.S. Women's Open

Result: CUT

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Result: CUT

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards

Result: 17

Prize money: $17,023

Cognizant Founders Cup

Result: CUT

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro

Result: CUT

The Chevron Championship

Result: 1

Prize money: $765,000

DIO Implant LA Open

Result: T11

Prize money: $31,698

LPGA Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain x

Result: T7

Prize money: $37,185

HSBC Women's World Championship

Result: T14

Prize money: $24,995

Honda LPGA Thailand

Result: 1

Prize money: $255,000

What is Lilia Vu's net worth?

Lilia Vu's estimated net worth is around $1 million as of 2023. She added a significant amount to her wealth from her successful golfing career and various other sources.

The prime source of her income is her golfing career. She has also earned endorsement deals with brands such as Titleist and FootJoy.

Lilia Vu's career

Born on October 14, 1997, Vu grew up in Fountain Valley California. During her amateur career, she made a successful appearance at the Curtis Cup in 2018 while representing her country and then was a part of the winning team of the 2018 Espirito Santo Trophy in Ireland while playing with Jenifer Kupcho and Kristen Gillman.

After enjoying a successful amateur career, Vu turned pro in 2019 and joined the Symetra Tour before finally earning an LPGA Tour card in 2022.

Her first professional victory came in 2021 at the Four Winds Invitational after defeating Ruixin Yin by two strokes on the Symetra Tour. She won her first LPGA Tour event at the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand in February by defeating Narthakritta Vongtaveelap.