Linn Grant reacts after winning her second Scandinavian Mixed title - "I'm so speechless"

Linn Grant won the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed with a score of 17 under. Her victory was historic for a number of reasons, including the remarkable way in which she overcame fellow countryman Sebastian Söderberg.

Söderberg started the final round eight strokes ahead of second place Callum Hill and eleven strokes ahead of eventual winner Linn Grant. However, Söderberg couldn't hold his lead and finished tied for second with Hill.

Linn Grant spoke on the subject in her post-round interview for the DP World Tour News Service. This was part of what she said:

"Just very mixed emotions. I feel honestly terrible for Sebastian [Söderberg] at the moment, I can imagine how he feels. At the same time, I'm just surprised, so surprised, standing here as a winner again, in my hometown... amazing."

On how she faced the final round 11 strokes behind the leader, Linn Grant had this to say:

"I just tried to go out today and give myself the opportunity. I didn't even think about that I had the chance of winning, 11 shots is a huge gap, so, I just wanted to go out and have fun and make as many birdies as possible and enjoy with my brother on the bag and being at home... I'm so speechless at the moment, I can't really believe it."

Sweden's Linn Grant played the fourth round of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed with seven birdies without bogeys (7 under 65). In contrast, her compatriot Sebastian Söderberg had two birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey (5 over 77).

The event was played at Vasatorps Golfklubb in Helsingborg, Sweden, the city where Linn Grant was born and raised. A large part of her family still resides there.

Linn Grant made history by winning the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed

The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed is a tournament that has been played since 1991 as part of the European Tour calendar. It was originally a men's tournament and was played under the name Scandinavian Masters.

In 2020, the event began to have a mixed format, where women and men compete against each other, but play from different tees. The DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned the event.

Grant is the only female player to have won the event. The Swede won it in 2022 and repeated her triumph in the recently concluded 2024 edition.

Her 2022 triumph had given her the status of the first female winner in the history of the men's European Tour. With her victory on Sunday, Grant became the first woman with two victories on the circuit.

In addition, the 11-stroke deficit that Grant overcame to win is the largest deficit overcome by any player in the history of the European Tour.

