Linn Grant WITB: What is inside the LPGA Tour golfer's bag?

Linn Grant is currently at the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course playing in the Portland Classic. She is having a sensational time and is placed solo second, just one stroke behind the leader Perrine Delacour.

The Swedish golfer had won the 2023 Dana Open earlier in July. Since winning, at the Highland Meadows Golf Club, she has not slipped out of the top 20 on the leaderboard. She must have used some top-notch golf equipment to put together consistent performances.

So, without further delay, let's have a look at what is inside the LPGA Tour's golfer's bag:

PLD Custom Putter Prime Tyne of 33.75", 2° loft, and 20° lie with PP62 grip Ball - Titleist Pro V1

How has Linn Grant performed on the LPGA Tour in 2023 so far?

The 24-year-old Swedish professional golfer had quite an amazing season so far on the LPGA Tour. Having participated in 10 events so far, she has yet to miss the cut.

Linn Grant defeated Allisen Corpuz by three strokes to win the Dana Open on July 16 at the Highland Meadows Golf Club, her first and only win on the American Tour.

Excluding her win, she had finished two times in the top 10, solo third at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, and tied sixth at the CPKC Women's Open.

Grant also participated in four of the five majors this year, she didn't qualify for the Chevron Championship. At the British Open, she finished tied for eleventh on the leaderboard, which was her second-best major performance so far.

Here are the leaderboard standing and earnings of Linn Grant on the LPGA Tour in 2023 so far:

Honda LPGA Thailand - T38 ($9,200)

HSBC Women's World Championship - T14 ($24,995)

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play - 3 ($91,288)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - T20 ($104,451)

U.S. Women's Open - T53 ($24,562)

Dana Open - Winner ($262,500)

($262,500) The Amundi Evian Championship - T16 ($81,808)

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open - T20 ($27,185)

AIG Women's Open - T11 ($147,225)

CPKC Women's Open - T6 ($78,761)

This year, Linn Grant has accumulated a total of $851,975 as on-course earnings. She had 1129.485 points in the Race to CME Globe and is placed seventh in the rankings.