“Literally 0 chance this is accurate” – Fans dismiss LIV official’s claim that Caffeine TV delivered 4.5M views for LIV Golf Jeddah

Fans are doubtful about LIV Golf's assertion that it received 4.5 million views for its recent Jeddah event on Caffeine TV. The tournament ended on March 3, 2024, with Joaquin Niemann winning his second trophy of the year.

LIV Golf's media officer, Will Staeger, said they got 4.5 million views on Caffeine TV out of 6 million views on all platforms during the three-day event.

Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption saying:

"#CAFFEINE BOOST — LIV Golf’s chief media officer Will Staeger says Caffeine TV delivered 4.5M views for LIV GOLF during its tournament in Jeddah, with a grand total of 6M views across all viewing platforms during the course of the 3 day event. The figures included 500K views for a LIV post round show following the second round. (via @mrmckee)"

However, fans in the comments section remained unconvinced by the reported views and openly expressed their skepticism. One user commented:

"Literally 0 chance this is accurate"

Another user pointed out that Caffeine TV lacked the popularity to generate such high viewer numbers.

"Convince me that 4.5 million people know what Caffeine TV is. Nobody I've met knew what it was 2.5 weeks ago and now we are supposed to believe they destroy YouTube numbers??," wrote another fan.

"No disrespect but never heard of this until came along w/LIV?" wrote another fan.

A quick recap of LIV Golf Jeddah viewership

The opening round of LIV Golf Jeddah, held on March 1st, attracted more than two million viewers on CaffeineTV, as per Mirror.co.uk.

LIV Golf recently inked a television deal with CaffeineTV, announced just two days before the start of the Jeddah event. Previously, their first two events of the season — Mayakoba and Las Vegas — were televised on The CW Network.

The initial round of the Jeddah tournament was available for streaming on CaffeineTV and the CW Network's mobile app. It was also accessible on YouTube, where it managed to attract 200,000 views for the first round.

However, viewership reportedly declined as the tournament progressed. YouTube views for the combined second and third rounds totaled just 234,000. The last two rounds of the tournament were televised on The CW Network

LIV Gold Jeddah made the headlines as it marked the much-anticipated return of Anthony Kim, a former PGA Tour player who had been on a 12-year hiatus. Despite Kim's struggles on the course, finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard after three rounds, fans were thrilled to see him back in action.

With the completion of the Jeddah event, LIV players will next head to the Hong Kong event, scheduled to take place from March 8 to 10.