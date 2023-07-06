LIV Golf announces new partnership with ReachTV to show live tournament coverage in US airports

The LIV Golf circuit announced on Thursday (July 6) that it has reached an agreement with the streaming television network ReachTV to broadcast its tournaments at airports in the United States.

The agreement between LIV and ReachTV was announced through a statement released on the social media platforms of the circuit financially backed by Saudi Arabia. According to the document, it is another step in the television network's "aggressive expansion" into sports broadcasting.

The release explains that ReachTV will broadcast both live and non-live events. The following is part of what is stated in the document:

"LIV Golf today announced that live Friday tournament coverage and non-live past tournament coverage wil air non-exclusively in U.S. airports trough an agreement with ReachTV, the largest steaming television network serving travel audiences in North America."

"The parinership is part of ReachTV's aggressive expansion into sports programming that includes a seven year deal with the NFL, plus mutipie original series in Production with the Natonal Basketball Players Associaton and more," the statement added.

According to LIV, this is a substantial increase in the television reach of its product.

"ReachTV will distribute LIV tournament coverage to 2,500+ airport screens inside airports that have generated more than $2 bilion in monthly revenue, plus 500K hotel rooms across North America, reaching more than 50 millon monthly travelers," the document finishes.

LIV Golf and ReachTV's agreement

ReachTV is the streaming television network with the largest presence in U.S. airports. According to recent data, 178 million passengers transited through U.S. air terminals in 2022. They spent an average of three hours and 20 minutes in these facilities.

LIV Golf - Andalucia

LIV Golf's chief communications officer, Will Staeger, said of the deal, according to Golf Week:

“This partnership with ReachTV provides additional opportunities for fans on the move to follow LIV’s supercharged action, including live coverage of Friday competition in bars and restaurants throughout North America."

"Our league is continually looking for innovative ways to connect the sport that we love with new audiences, and this partnership will give travelers more chances to catch many of golf’s biggest stars in action,” he added.

From the ReachTV side, its founder and CEO, Lynnwood Bibbens, spoke. This was part of what he said, according to Golf Week:

“Adding LIV Golf programming is another step forward for ReachTV as we work to create the streaming television network of the future. Our innovative business model creates more equitable partnerships for our partners and content creators, while serving our audience of travelers with the live sports and premium entertainment they crave.”

ReachTV joins The CW Network as the television networks that broadcast the circuit for the United States. In other countries around the world (180+) the action can be followed live or on-demand through the LIV Golf Plus app.

It has not been informed when the agreement with ReachTV will become effective. The next tournament on the circuit is the LIV London, which starts this Friday, July 7.

Poll : 0 votes