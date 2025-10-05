LIV Golf Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan sings $300M-worth singer's popular song amid the tour suffering major losses

According to reports, LIV Golf has been hit with a massive financial loss. Amidst such conditions, a video from the DP World Tour event at Kingsbarns has taken the golf world by storm.This week, golfers were competing at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. On October 5, 2025, Yasir Al-Rumayyan was spotted attending the golf tournament. It's not the first time he was in attendance, since he was spotted in this tournament back in 2023. What made this year's attendance worth remembering was how the LIV Golf Chairman spent his time at the golf venue.A clip, shared on X (previously Twitter) by Flushing It Golf, showed Al-Rumayyan singing out 'Sweet Caroline' while being surrounded by multiple high-profile individuals. The single, made by Neil Diamond and released in 1969, was a part of the singer's Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show.Take a look at the clip of Al-Rumayyan singing the $300 million-worth singer's (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth) track:&quot;LIV Golf Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last night alongside the tournament host Johann Rupert and other high-profile figures...&quot;According to accounts filed with the Companies House of the United Kingdom, the UK entity of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league lost more than $461 million last year. Reportedly, the UK arm of LIV Golf also lost $396 million in 2023 and $243 million in the first 18 months since 2022. Till now, the UK arm has reportedly lost around $1.1 billion.A report by Financial Times also details how the Public Investment Fund has renewed its support for the United Kingdom arm. LIV Golf has also reportedly tried to recover from the massive loss by dissolving its shares. In the act, the report states that the Saudi PIF-backed golf league has raised around $4.58 billion from its private investors by selling equity.When LIV Golf Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan shared his views on investment returns and the vision of the PIFAl-Rumayyan is often spotted in public sports events, but he rarely speaks with the press. However, at the 2025 US Open in September, the Governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia had a lengthy interview session with the press. In that 48-minute-long session, Yasir Al-Rumayyan was asked by a reporter if the 'rate of return' was important to him.In his statement, the LIV Golf Chairman said (as quoted by Golf.com):&quot;It’s a number of things. It’s a matrix. Returns is very important, but why are we doing certain investment in a certain sector? Is there a GDP contribution? Is there job creation?&quot;&quot;The financial returns are coming with high degree of certainty but what is the impact?... are you an impactful investor? That’s part of our vision and mission within PIF, to be an impactful investor.&quot;Apart from that, Al-Rumayyan also shared his thoughts about the definition of an 'impactful investor'. While talking to the media about this, the Governor of the Saudi PIF explained it is able to make money and develop Saudi Arabia.