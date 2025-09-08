In picture: LIV Golf chairman and Saudi PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan with President Donald Trump at the US Open final

LIV Golf chairman and Saudi PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan was spotted alongside President Donald Trump in a private suite at Arthur Ashe Stadium during Sunday’s US Open men’s singles final in New York. The picture, shared by journalist Josh Carpenter on X, showed both men seated together as they watched Carlos Alcaraz take on Jannik Sinner.It marked Donald Trump’s first US Open appearance in a decade, and his presence drew mixed reactions from the crowd. He was shown on the video boards after the opening set, prompting a blend of boos and cheers, to which he responded with a smile and a mouthed “thank you.”Seated near the championship trophy, Donald Trump was joined by members of his circle, including Jared Kushner, former attorney general Pam Bondi, and other associates. He saluted during the national anthem and waved to fans multiple times when acknowledged by the cameras.His arrival also created heavy security lines at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, as organizers handled the added logistics. The appearance comes as both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour prepare to stage events at Trump-owned courses in 2026.The final also drew a star-studded audience, with Sergio Garcia, NBA MVP Stephen Curry, Bruce Springsteen, Ben Stiller, Kevin Hart, Manchester City football boss Pep Guardiola, and former F1 driver Sergio Perez among those in attendance. The crowd also included musician Pink and actors Tim Meadows and Lindsay Lohan, adding to the high-profile atmosphere.On the court, Carlos Alcaraz delivered a powerful performance to defeat Jannik Sinner in four sets. The Spaniard’s win secured his second US Open singles title and lifted him back to the top of the PIF ATP Rankings.Donald Trump’s golf courses to host PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf eventsDonald Trump is set to achieve a major milestone in professional golf, with his courses confirmed to host tournaments across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf in the coming years. The announcement highlights his growing influence in professional golf, as his venues prepare to stage events on three major circuits in the same season.LIV Golf recently announced that its Virginia event will return to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Washington, D.C., scheduled for May 8-10, 2026. Since 2022, at least one LIV event has taken place at a Trump-owned course each season.On the DP World Tour, the 2025 Nexo Championship took place at the Old Course at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, in August, after a two-week break in the Race to Dubai calendar.The PGA Tour is also preparing to make a comeback to Trump National Doral near Miami, Florida. According to Sports Business Journal, the event will feature a $20 million purse and is expected to be part of the Tour’s signature series. It is scheduled for spring 2026, a few weeks after the Masters and two weeks before the PGA Championship.Trump National Doral was once a regular stop on the PGA Tour until 2017, when sponsorship and other issues forced the Tour to move away. Its return, alongside LIV Golf and DP World Tour events, means Donald Trump will have tournaments from all three tours on his properties in the same season.