WATCH: All noteworthy moments from Donald Trump's US Open visit ft. loud boos, major delay & President's apathetic reaction to Carlos Alcaraz's win

The US President Donald Trump attended the 2025 US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. His presence drew a mix of cheers and boos, while his reaction to Alcaraz’s title win quickly went viral, adding to the memorable moments of the night.Trump had made his presence felt even before the US Open final began on Sunday, September 7. Due to heightened security surrounding his attendance, the match was delayed by around half an hour. Large sections of seats remained empty during the opening set as fans struggled to get inside. An image shared on X captured the massive crowd stuck outside the stadium amid the delays.One of the most noteworthy moments of the president's visit to Arthur Ashe Stadium was his being greeted by boos. As the national anthem was played and Trump was shown on the screen, the crowd erupted in boos.The 79-year-old was also seen engaging with the crowd, signing caps and exchanging greetings as fans eagerly interacted with him.Lastly, another viral moment from Trump's visit was his reaction to Carlos Alcaraz claiming the triumph. The Spaniard got the better of defending champion 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to win his second US Open title. As the cameras moved away from Alcaraz's celebration, Trump was spotted making an unimpressed reaction.There was plenty of buzz ahead of the US Open final surrounding Donald Trump’s visit, and with several memorable moments unfolding during the match, it’s safe to say the anticipation was justified.&quot;I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it&quot; - Carlos Alcaraz before playing in front of President Donald TrumpCarlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyIn his post-semifinal press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about reports that US President Donald Trump would attend the final. He replied: &quot;I think that it is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match. For me, playing in front of him … I will try not to think about it.&quot;He hoped not to be nervous in front of Trump.&quot;I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president at the final,&quot; he added.Reports claimed that in anticipation of potential crowd disruptions, the U.S. Tennis Association instructed broadcasters not to air any boos or reactions to Donald Trump’s presence. His attendance marked the first US presidential visit to the New York Major in 25 years.