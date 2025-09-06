"Nothing else he could've said";"Just dumb & far too positive" - Fans debate Carlos Alcaraz's 'PR' take on Donald Trump attending US Open men's final

Carlos Alcaraz has shared his thoughts on Donald Trump reportedly attending the 2025 US Open men's final. Alcaraz's remarks on the US President's presence at the event have drawn strong reactions from tennis fans.

In a blockbuster semifinal clash at the New York Major, Alcaraz avenged his Australian Open loss to Djokovic by claiming a 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 victory to book his place in the final. The Spaniard will face the winner of the match between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the summit clash on Sunday, September 7.

The US Open men's final is expected to be a star-studded event, with Donald Trump also set to return to Arthur Ashe Stadium after 10 years. When asked how he felt about playing in front of the US President, Carlos Alcaraz described his presence as a "privilege" for the event and beneficial for the sport at large. The Spaniard also said that he wouldn't dwell on Trump's attendance in order to avoid feeling nervous.

"I think that it is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match. For me, playing in front of him, to be honest I will try not to think about it. I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president at the final," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Several fans praised the 22-year-old for his "diplomatic" response to Donald Trump's impending presence, contending that Carlos Alcaraz shouldn't be expected to "diss" the leader of the country he is competing in.

"I'm sure this thread will be very reasonable. There was nothing else he could have said. Why was this question even asked to a non-American?" one fan commented.

"Some pretty dumb responses here. He's playing in the US. He's a guest. He's asked about the President of the country. What exactly do you expect him to say apart from a making a polite, diplomatic statement? Why does everything have to be political?," another fan chimed in.

"Carlos: Gives a very media trained and PR answer. Twitter will now lose their mind and get angry at Carlos for not publicly criticising Trump in a press conference," one fan wrote.

"Stupid question what’s the kid supposed to say? Diss the dictator of the country he’s a guest in?" said another

However, other fans took issue with Alcaraz's words and argued that the 22-year-old should've taken a more firm stance on the issue.

"Can we un-pr train these guys STAT," one fan posted.

"For all the people praising his diplomacy and defending this as what any athlete trying to stay out of politics would do: why couldn't he have just said something more like "personally I'll just be trying to focus on my tennis and not think too much about whose in attendance" instead? to me even total neutrality and silence would have been disappointing but carlos saying he'll be honoured to have him there is just dumb and farrrr too positive for someone like trump," a fan argued.

"Carlos I love you, but no, it’s not great to have the current president of the United States at the final. It’s not good to have him anywhere," another fan wrote.

"Someone needs to tell Carlos Alcaraz that it’s not good for tennis in any way," said yet another.

Carlos Alcaraz to lock horns with Jannik Sinner in US Open final

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will be on the hunt for his sixth Grand Slam title when he battles it out in US President Donald Trump's presence during the US Open final. The Spaniard will take on Jannik Sinner, with the duo locking horns in a third consecutive Grand Slam final.

Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a blockbuster meeting with his arch-rival. Although Alcaraz enjoys a 9-5 lead in their head-to-head record, the World No. 1 secured a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory during their last Grand Slam meeting in this year's Wimbledon final.

After his win over Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner said that he was looking forward to facing Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final, describing it as a "special" occasion.

