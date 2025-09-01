Explained: Why Donald Trump's US Open visit from 28 years ago is going viral again

An old photo of Donald Trump attending the US Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam of the season, has recently gone viral. This follows shortly after his absence sparked speculation. Rumors about Trump’s death started swirling online around August 30, 2025, after he stayed out of the public eye for several days. His absence over Labor Day weekend and an empty schedule only added fuel, and when photos appeared showing bruises on his hand and swelling in his legs, people began speculating about his health. Things were already murky after Vice President J.D. Vance said on August 27 that he was “ready to step in if tragedy struck.” Even though he tried to stress that Trump was fit, it ended up sparking more concern and conspiracy theories. However, Trump attempted to quiet the chatter on Sunday by posting a photo of himself golfing with former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. But questions soon followed, as Gruden had already shared pictures on August 23 in the same outfit, leading many to believe his post wasn’t recent. Soon, memes began circulating, including one post that featured a doctored image of Donald Trump at the 1997 US Open, appearing alongside his late ex-wife Ivana Trump and rapper Diddy. The caption reads:&quot;White House releases a photo of Donald Trump attending the US Open today.&quot;Donald Trump also sought to put concerns to rest by posting on Truth Social that he had “never felt better” while stressing that his health remained strong.2 American players reach US Open 2025 QF ft. Jessica PegulaJessica Pegula pictured with her 2024 US Open runner-up trophy | Image Source: GettyThe 2025 US Open has completed eight days of play, with the quarterfinal lineups beginning to take shape on both the ATP and WTA Tours. So far, Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz are the only Americans to secure a place in the last eight in New York.Pegula and Fritz also happen to be the two players who reached the finals in New York last year. Pegula advanced all the way to the championship match but was stopped by Aryna Sabalenka, while Fritz saw his hopes of lifting a maiden Grand Slam trophy dashed by Jannik Sinner in the men’s final.The other Americans still in contention on the women’s side are Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff, while in the men’s draw, Fritz remains the lone representative.