Explained: Why Donald Trump's US Open visit from 28 years ago is going viral again

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Sep 01, 2025 19:01 GMT
Donald Trump US Open
Donald Trump | Image Source: Getty

An old photo of Donald Trump attending the US Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam of the season, has recently gone viral. This follows shortly after his absence sparked speculation.

Ad

Rumors about Trump’s death started swirling online around August 30, 2025, after he stayed out of the public eye for several days. His absence over Labor Day weekend and an empty schedule only added fuel, and when photos appeared showing bruises on his hand and swelling in his legs, people began speculating about his health.

Things were already murky after Vice President J.D. Vance said on August 27 that he was “ready to step in if tragedy struck.” Even though he tried to stress that Trump was fit, it ended up sparking more concern and conspiracy theories.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, Trump attempted to quiet the chatter on Sunday by posting a photo of himself golfing with former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. But questions soon followed, as Gruden had already shared pictures on August 23 in the same outfit, leading many to believe his post wasn’t recent.

Soon, memes began circulating, including one post that featured a doctored image of Donald Trump at the 1997 US Open, appearing alongside his late ex-wife Ivana Trump and rapper Diddy. The caption reads:

Ad
"White House releases a photo of Donald Trump attending the US Open today."
Ad

Donald Trump also sought to put concerns to rest by posting on Truth Social that he had “never felt better” while stressing that his health remained strong.

2 American players reach US Open 2025 QF ft. Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula pictured with her 2024 US Open runner-up trophy | Image Source: Getty
Jessica Pegula pictured with her 2024 US Open runner-up trophy | Image Source: Getty

The 2025 US Open has completed eight days of play, with the quarterfinal lineups beginning to take shape on both the ATP and WTA Tours. So far, Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz are the only Americans to secure a place in the last eight in New York.

Ad

Pegula and Fritz also happen to be the two players who reached the finals in New York last year. Pegula advanced all the way to the championship match but was stopped by Aryna Sabalenka, while Fritz saw his hopes of lifting a maiden Grand Slam trophy dashed by Jannik Sinner in the men’s final.

The other Americans still in contention on the women’s side are Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff, while in the men’s draw, Fritz remains the lone representative.

About the author
Pritha Ghosh

Pritha Ghosh

Twitter icon

Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.

Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.

Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.

When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications