Carlos Alcaraz press conference: Everything Spaniard said after reaching US Open final, from Roger Federer's key advice to Donald Trump's attendance

Carlos Alcaraz ruthlessly dispatched Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 in the men's singles semifinals of the 2025 US Open to secure progress to the final of the hardcourt Major for the second time in his career. Following his emphatic victory against the Serb, the Spaniard attended a press conference, where he touched on a variety of subjects, including Roger Federer's advice to him and President Donald Trump's presence at the upcoming final.

Ad

One of the questions fielded to the 2022 champion at the press conference quizzed him about his thoughts on potentially competing in his late 30s. Here, the 22-year-old disclosed the advice that former No. 1 and 20-time Major champion Roger Federer gave him. According to the Spaniard, the now-retired Swiss told him to look ahead no more than five years at a time.

"One person once told me that you don't have to think about 35, 38 years old, still playing at that age. He told me, like, you have to be focused on the next five years, from here to when I am 27. And then, when I get 27, then think about five years more. So, it's not about thinking in 15 or 20 years. It's just about going year by year or just thinking about just five years maximum," Alcaraz said.

Ad

Trending

"We will see. We will see until what age I will try to take care about my body as good as I can. Now just to have a lot of years to come. I think that's the best person that...could tell me that, and I will try to follow his words," he added.

Ad

Speaking about President Donald Trump, who is set to grace the 2025 US Open men's singles final with his presence, Carlos Alcaraz said:

"I will try not to think about it. I don't want myself to be nervous because of it. It’s great for tennis to have the president into the final."

Carlos Alcaraz hints at getting new haircut if he wins men's singles title at US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz surprised the tennis fraternity with his extreme buzz cut when he took to the court for his first-round match at the 2025 US Open. When asked about it later, the Spaniard hilariously revealed that the buzz cut wasn't originally intended, but came about as a result of his brother cutting his hair badly in the first place.

Ad

At his press conference following his win over Djokovic, the five-time Slam champion hinted at getting a new haircut if he manages to win the men's singles title at Flushing Meadows this year.

"Even better. Even better. You will see. You will see. Surprise. Surprise," Alcaraz playfully told reporters.

At the time of writing, the other semifinal between World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime is ongoing, with the Italian leading the Canadian two sets to one. If Sinner comes out on top, he and Alcaraz will lock horns in the men's singles final for the third straight Major.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins