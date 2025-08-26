Carlos Alcaraz reveals why he had to ask his brother Alvaro to 'shave' his head for bold makeover at US Open

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 26, 2025 02:49 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz surprised many with his new close-cropped buzz cut ahead of his first-round US Open match. On Monday, August 25, before the Spaniard arrived for his first-round match against Reilly Opelka at Arthur Ashe Stadium, he was asked about the reason behind sporting a new look.

According to Feliciano López on ESPN, Alcaraz underwent a haircut, but it didn't go well, so he asked his brother, Alvaro, to shave his head. Alcaraz was on his way to dyeing his hair blonde.

"I got a haircut that didn't turn out very well, and I had to shave it all off," Alcaraz said.
About Carlos Alcaraz's buzz cut, fellow tennis star Frances Tiafoe had a hilarious reaction. He said:

“Yeah, it’s horrible. It's terrible. He’s my guy though. It’s funny. I looked at him and I was like: ‘I guess you’re aerodynamic.’ Juan Carlos ‘Mosquito’ was laughing. He was like: ‘Yeah, he’s faster than he already was.’ I was like: ‘Well, that’s a problem.’ I don’t know who told him that it’s good. I don’t know who told him to do that, but it’s terrible."
“From a guy who gets haircuts week-in, week-out, and prides myself on good haircuts, it’s horrendous. At the end of the day, it’s Carlos, and that’s my guy. But yeah, he needs to get with me. He needs to get with me for sure,” he added.

Alcaraz began his championship campaign against big-serving Reilly Opelka. The match is currently underway, with the Spaniard leading 4-2 in the first set.

Carlos Alcaraz reveals he's done with sponsor-related events at the US Open

Before Carlos Alcaraz turned up for his first-round match against Reilly Opelka, he was interviewed by Vogue. While the Spaniard understands that brands and sponsors want his time, he clarified that he would not be shedding his time for such events in this tournament.

"I mean, the Grand Slam is always busy with all the brands and sponsors, but it’s normal that they want to have their time. But I think I’m done, this is the last one... No, I just do it in my mind. I just think, like: Okay, this is the last one. From tomorrow on, I’m just going to be focused on the tournament, on practicing and the matches," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz will be aiming for his second US Open title and sixth overall. His draw is set up so that if everything goes according to expectations, he might face Novak Djokovic in the semifinals and potentially Jannik Sinner in the final.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
