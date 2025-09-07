Tennis insider at US Open claims Donald Trump did get "some boos" during National Anthem after delayed start to Alcaraz vs Sinner final

President Donald Trump arrived at the 2025 US Open on Sunday, September 7, to attend the men’s singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Shortly after his arrival, a tennis insider shared updates from inside the stadium regarding the crowd’s reaction to his presence.Trump has dominated headlines recently, first with false rumors about his death spreading online, which he later personally dismissed. Soon after, it was officially announced that he would be attending the final of the New York Slam.The President arrived at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and made a brief public appearance. In a stadium that was still sparsely filled with fans, he raised his hands to acknowledge the spectators below.Before Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner took the court at around 2:37 p.m. ET, the National Anthem was played, and Trump was seen saluting the flag. However, tennis insider Ben Rothenberg reported that the President was met with boos from the crowd.&quot;Trump draws some boos, and a few claps, when shown saluting during the anthem. (No one else was saluting the anthem). Stadium still half empty due to long security lines,&quot; Rothenberg wrote on X (formerly Twitter).Watch the video below:The match was scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET but was delayed by 30 minutes. According to the US Open, the delay was implemented to maintain security measures and to give fans additional time to reach their seats.This year marks a decade since Donald Trump last attended the US Open in 2015, when he was met with a chorus of boos. To avoid a repeat of that scene, television broadcasters covering the tournament have reportedly been instructed not to air any crowd reactions during the President’s appearance on Sunday.Martina Navratilova furious over US Open final getting delayed after Donald Trump's arrivalMartina Navratilova pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: GettyMartina Navratilova is famously outspoken and unafraid to voice her opinions, and one of her longstanding points of contention is Donald Trump. She has made it clear for years that she does not align with the President, and her frustration was on full display when the 2025 US Open men’s singles final was delayed by 30 minutes following his arrival.Navratilova, who is present at the venue, took to X to share pictures highlighting the long queues that formed once the gates opened after Trump’s arrival. She later spoke to Sky Sports Tennis, saying:&quot;I don’t know whose idea it was [to enter like this], but it’s insane. “It is a delay that they’ve never had [the players], because all the venues now have a roof. They really need to time it just right, to eat just right, to warm up. Both are in the same boat, but it’s really unfortunate.&quot;&quot;Let’s spare a thought for the thousands of people waiting outside, in the drizzle, it’s been raining and they’ve paid thousands of dollars for these tickets. It’s more than half-empty still,&quot; the American added. At the time of writing, Carlos Alcaraz leads Jannik Sinner, having taken the first set 6-2.