  WATCH: Donald Trump returns to US Open 10 years after getting booed; Alcaraz vs Sinner final delayed amid heightened security

WATCH: Donald Trump returns to US Open 10 years after getting booed; Alcaraz vs Sinner final delayed amid heightened security

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Sep 07, 2025 18:26 GMT
Donald Trump US Open Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner final delayed
Donald Trump attends US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner | Image Source: Getty

The news that President Donald Trump would attend the 2025 US Open has been making headlines, and today it became a reality. He arrived at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City to watch the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz and Sinner have split the three previous Grand Slams of the 2025 season, with Alcaraz winning the French Open and Sinner claiming both the Australian Open and Wimbledon. On Sunday, September 7, the Spaniard has a strong chance to level the tally by adding a second major title to his season.

Just before the two players were set to go head-to-head, Trump arrived at the venue. He paused for the media and cameras, waving from the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Watch the video below:

Notably, the match was scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET, but according to the latest update, it has been delayed by 30 minutes. The official US Open account on X (formerly Twitter) posted:

"As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today’s match to 2:30 pm ET."

This year marks a decade since Donald Trump last attended the US Open in 2015, when he was met with a chorus of boos. To avoid a repeat of that scene, television broadcasters covering the tournament have reportedly been instructed not to air any crowd reactions during the President’s appearance on Sunday.

Pritha Ghosh

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
