The United States Tennis Association (USTA) ordered the broadcasters of the US Open to censor any negative reaction to President Donald Trump's appearance during the final. He is expected to be present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday to witness an extraordinary duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for the title.

In preparation for the event, the USTA reportedly sent out a mail to the media to edit out any possible protests or other reactions like booing or mocking towards the President from the raw feeds. As per Bounces, by Ben Rothenberg, the mail says,

"We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity, including ENG [Electronic News Gathering] coverage.”

This erupted in controversy among fans, who believe that it was a 'pathetic' act by the organisers to curb the freedom of speech and expression in the nation. Here are some of the fan reactions:

"So much for freedom of speech and democracy….," wrote a fan.

"This is pathetic but there will be thousands of attendees there ready to record if/when there’s protests/booing including me," another wrote.

"This is absolutely shameful from @usopen and @usta This man is a fascist who would deport half the tour if he had his druthers," stated another fan.

"oooo no! Don't show any dissent from the People. Mute your mics so the booing won't be heard. HE IS AN INSANE DICTATOR!" opined one.

"The US Open has no fucking right to request this. This is what North Korea would do or what Nazi Germany did. America is so fucking lost," posted one in fury.

Carlos Alcaraz recently sparked controversy over his comment on Donald Trump's appearance at the New York Slam.

Carlos Alcaraz does not want to think about Donald Trump's US Open appearance

After a remarkable 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 win over Novak Djokovic in the semifinal, Carlos Alcaraz admitted that thinking about President Donald Trump's appearance at the US Open will make him 'nervous'. In the post-match press conference, when he was informed about the President's presence, he said:

"I will try not to think about it. I don't want myself to be nervous because of it. It’s great for tennis to have the president into the final."

Last Week, a doctored image of Donald Trump attending the US Open in 1997 alongside his ex-wife, Ivana Trump and rapper Diddy, went viral during his absence on the Labor Day weekend.

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More