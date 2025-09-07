Sergio Garcia joins $156M-worth Steph Curry & other sports icons to witness the US Open finals

Sergio Garcia was among several big names spotted at Arthur Ashe Stadium for Sunday’s US Open men’s singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in New York. The Spanish golfer shared the stands with two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, who has a reported net worth of $156 million, alongside music icon Bruce Springsteen, actors Ben Stiller and Kevin Hart, Manchester City football manager Pep Guardiola, and former F1 driver Sergio Perez.The star-studded crowd also included former U.S. President Donald Trump, musician Pink, and actors Tim Meadows and Lindsay Lohan, adding to the high-profile atmosphere for the championship match. The contest carried extra stakes, with Carlos Alcaraz leading Sinner 9-5 in their ATP singles head-to-head and the No. 1 spot in the PIF ATP Rankings on the line.Sergio Garcia’s appearance comes just days after he pulled out of the Irish Open, admitting he wasn’t in the right frame of mind following his omission from Luke Donald’s European Ryder Cup team. The all-time Ryder Cup points leader with 28.5, Garcia last featured at Whistling Straits in 2021, where he delivered three points from four matches despite Europe’s heavy defeat.He had hoped to make his 11th appearance in the biennial event but was overlooked as Donald chose Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka, and Matt Fitzpatrick to join the six automatic qualifiers, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, and Rasmus Hojgaard.Sergio Garcia cheers on Carlos Alcaraz at the US OpenSergio Garcia was in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium with his wife, Angela Akins Garcia, during the US Open semifinals, showing his support for Carlos Alcaraz. The golfer shared an Instagram reel on September 5, writing:&quot;Nothing like a couple of honey deuce’s with my honey at the @usopen! Good luck today in the Grand Slam semifinal of the US Open! VAMOS @carlitosalcarazz!&quot;Carlos Alcaraz went on to beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 6-4, 7(7)-6(4), 6-2, advancing to his second US Open final. After the win, he celebrated with a playful golf swing using his racket. When asked about it, he explained that it was a nod to his friendly golf match with Garcia during the tournament break.In the casual game, Carlos Alcaraz teamed up with David Puig, while Sergio Garcia paired with Juan Carlos Ferrero. Despite Garcia giving Alcaraz a handicap due to his experience with a golf club, Alcaraz and Puig won the doubles match 1-up on the 18th hole. Carlos Alcaraz even revealed that Sergio Garcia still owes him $200 from the game.