LIV Golf drops a message for YouTuber Grant Hovrat after his shock PGA Tour withdrawal

YouTube golfer Grant Hovrat made headlines after he withdrew from the Barracuda Championship on Tuesday. The golfer, who was handed a sponsor's invitation into the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event, pulled out after being denied permission to film at the competition. Following this, LIV Golf has come out to invite the 1.4 million subscribed YouTube star to their event in Chicago.

For the unversed, Hovrat was set to become one of the most-recognized names to tee up at the California event this weekend. However, the 26-year-old exited the alternate PGA Tour event just 48 hours before the start and confirmed the same via a tweet. The golfer, who won the PGA's Creator Classic earlier this year, said he’s only open to playing on PGA events if he could film it.

Interestingly, LIV was quick to respond and wrote they ‘can’t wait’ to host him at LIV Chicago, taking place in August at Bolingbrook Golf Club.

LIV Golf’s official X handle wrote:

“@GrantHorvatGolf See you in Chicago. Can’t wait!”

The breakaway tour’s reply was on Grant Hovrat’s tweet that read:

“Unfortunately, I will not be playing in a PGA Tour event. The rules and regulations around PGA Tour tournament play will not allow us to film. The only reason I was in the position to receive an invitation like this is because of YouTube and you all watching the videos, so if I’m going to play, we want film it. I am hopeful that this won’t always be the case…

I would be honored to play in a PGA Tour event and bring you all along in the future. Huge thank you to the Barracuda for the invite and belief in YouTube golf.”

It is pertinent to note Hovrat will not be playing in LIV Golf Chicago. The golf influencer, who has collaborated with multiple golfers from the Saudi-backed circuit, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, will be attending the event as a creator.

Why was Grant Hovrat not allowed to film Barracuda Championship?

Grant Hovrat first revealed being offered a sponsor’s invitation into the PGA Tour sanctioned Barracuda Championship at Old Greenwood near Lake Tahoe during a video on his channel which featured World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. He was set to tee it up at the contest this weekend. However, he pulled out after being denied permission to film during the event.

For the unversed, the PGA Tour has multiple television deals and TV partners worldwide that hold rights to its event coverage. Moreover, the traditional American circuit also holds rights to all of its digital and archival footage. According to PGA Tour's Player Handbook and Regulations’ 'Mobile and Electronic Device Policy for Contestants and Caddies' section, the players do not own the media rights to their performances and no creator is allowed to post non-sanctioned content on social media.

The PGA Tour's Player Handbook and Regulations state:

“During a competition round players are prohibited from using a mobile device for all communication purposes (voice calls, text, email, etc.), data services, or for capturing content.”

Notably, Hovrat’s YouTuber's playing partner Phil Mickelson has earlier slammed the PGA Tour’s media rights. The ace golfer had accused the circuit of gatekeeping content for financial profits, rather than growing the game.

