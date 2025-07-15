Suspended PGA Tour pro expresses disappointment "in the TOUR" over Grant Horvat's Barracuda Championship situation

Grant Horvat has officially declined a PGA Tour invitation for the Barracuda Championship. The YouTuber said that the reason for his withdrawal was the tour's rules and regulations around filming during its tournaments. A suspended PGA Tour player has expressed his support for Horvat's action.

The golfer is none other than Wesley Bryan, who is suspended from the PGA Tour for his participation in the LIV Golf event, The Duels: Miami, earlier this season. Bryan, who is trying to return to the circuit, claims that the event in which he participated was a creator event rather than a quintessential LIV golf tournament. He reacted to what happened to Grant Horvat by expressing his disappointment in the PGA Tour.

"My official comment on the Grant Horvat situation: I am disappointed in the TOUR’s decision to not let Grant film the Barracuda Championship. Sincerely, Grant’s unemployed caddie," Bryan mentioned on X.

The Barracuda Championship is all set to be hosted at the Old Greenwood, which is part of the Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California. The event will be taking place from July 17-20, coinciding with the season's last major, The Open Championship. The tournament will have a purse of $4 million, with the winner taking home $720,000.

In addition, the tournament gives 300 FedExCup points, 4,250 DP World Tour points, and 24.2 OWGR points to the champion. Notably, Grant Horvat extended his gratitude for the invite to the prestigious tournament.

How long will Wesley Bryan's suspension from the PGA Tour last?

PGA: Farmers Insurance Open - Second Round

The PGA Tour has received a lot of criticism from fans as a result of Wesley Bryan's ban. Many fans are siding with Bryan, who claims that he merely participated in The Duels Miami for content creation.

However, the suspension was immediately implemented in the month of April for an extended period of time. While reacting to the suspension, Bryan recently even thanked the fans for all the support they have been giving him. Notably, the LIV Duels event was a nine-hole exhibition pairing influencers with LIV pros.

"I really feel the need to thank everyone out there who has shown us support recently. For real, y’all have helped me push through a really tough season of life professionally. Since getting suspended, y’all have shown up in a big way….," Bryan mentioned on X while thanking his fans.

Meanwhile, Bryan has confirmed the suspension was immediate and indefinite, and he’s currently appealing the decision.

