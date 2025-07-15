Grant Horvat declines Barracuda Championship invite, expresses disappointment with the PGA Tour

The PGA Tour invited Grant Horvat to participate in the upcoming Barracuda Championship. The tournament will be held at Old Greenwood, a Tahoe Mountain Club facility in Truckee, California. The event will begin on July 17 (coinciding with The Open Championship) and include 156 golfers. Horvat had the opportunity to be one of them, but he declined the invitation and expressed disappointment with the tour.

Ad

Grant Horvat posted a two-minute video on his YouTube channel on July 15. He highlighted how the PGA Tour does not allow filming during its tournaments; therefore, Horvat will be unable to record his rounds. The YouTuber mentioned that his fan base is his family, and he cares a lot about them.

"So the reason I will not be playing in a PGA TOUR event is due to the rules and regulations around meteorites and filming during tournament play of a PGA TOUR event. And basically that means I was not going to be allowed to film my round during tournament play," Horvat mentioned on his YouTube channel.

Ad

Trending

Horvat added,

"And for me personally, doing YouTube for a living and wanting to document everything I do, and this is, you know, this is the reason we got the invite in the first place, was because of YouTube and because of the amazing experiences I get to share with you guys. But I am hopeful that sometime in the future we will be able to play in a PGA TOUR event."

Ad

Ad

Grant Horvat later thanked the Barracuda Championship for extending the invitation, and also praised his supporters for their continued support, which yielded such a big invitation. The YouTuber also stated that he hopes to participate in the future when the PGA Tour allows such activities.

PGA Tour once reportedly threatened creators like Grant Horvat, who played in LIV Golf's The Duels

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Earlier, LIV Golf created a content competition called The Duels: Miami. Many creators and golfers participated in this massive event, but the PGA Tour reportedly threatened them with suspension. The tour has clear restrictions that creators or golfers who participate in LIV Golf-based events are not eligible for participation, and Grant Horvat was one of those creators.

Ad

Flushing It Golf also reported this during that time on their X page.

"The PGA Tour reached out to creators involved with LIV Golf’s “The Duels” and threatened them with potential future suspensions if they participated in the unsanctioned event, inline with the rules for non members who play full LIV Golf League tournaments. The creators pushed back however and now the threats of sanctions have been dropped...," reported Flushing It on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Wesley Bryan, who participated in the event, was also suspended by the PGA Tour. However, he is still seeking to have his suspension lifted, saying that The Duels: Miami was a creator event rather than a typical LIV Golf competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More