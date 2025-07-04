PGA Tour suspended professional gets honest about making cut at DP World Tour's BMW International Open

The PGA Tour suspended Wesley Bryan earlier this season due to his participation in the LIV Duels creator, but the professional golfer has made a comeback in the ongoing 2025 BMW International Open. The American made a cut at the DP World Tour event in Munich and shared his thoughts through a social media post on Friday, July 4.

A former winner on the PGA Tour, Wesley Bryan, made his golf comeback at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich this week. Bryan scored a total of 4-under par after the first 36 holes to make the cut.

The golfer and content creator reshared a video posted by DP World on X, confirming his entry into the weekend rounds in the Munich event. Giving his honest reaction on making a cut, he also shared a message on his X (previously Twitter), writing:

"This is gunna be weird. I don’t usually work weekends."

In April this year, Wesley faced a suspension from the PGA Tour following his entry into an event titled The Duels: Miami, hosted by LIV Golf. A day after he teed up at Trump National Doral, Bryan faced a probation from the Tour.

The suspension came shortly after the video featuring LIV golfers and content creators came to light via Grant Horvat's YouTube. According to Golf Digest's Joel Beall, Wesley was previously warned about this.

The one-time PGA Tour winner, while talking about his suspension, said (as quoted by NBC):

"That video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf. We are going to continue to support Grant and grow the game through YouTube."

The suspension in April was followed by Bryan's immediate absence from the Corales Puntacana Championship. Finally, after months, the golfer made his professional return at the BMW International Open.

PGA Tour suspended golfer's BMW International Open Round 2 scorecard explored

Wesley put forward a strong performance at Golfclub München Eichenried on Friday, July 4. In Round 2, the former PGA Tour player started the front nine with a bogey, followed by a par. He scored two more birdies on holes 3 and 9 to take a lead.

The golfer-cum-content creator carded a trail of back-to-back three birdies on holes 11, 12, and 13 on the back nine. However, he scored two bogeys on holes 10 and 18 to finish his day.

Here's a detailed look at the PGA Tour suspended golfer's Round 2 scorecard at the 2025 BMW International Open:

Front Nine:

par 4 Hole 1 — 5 ( bogey )

par 3 Hole 2 — 3

par 4 Hole 3 — 3 ( birdie )

par 4 Hole 4 — 4

par 4 Hole 5 — 4

par 5 Hole 6 — 5

par 4 Hole 7 — 4

par 3 Hole 8 — 3

par 5 Hole 9 — 4 ( birdie )

Front Nine total — 35 (-1)

Back Nine:

par 4 Hole 10 — 5 ( bogey )

par 5 Hole 11 — 4 ( birdie )

par 3 Hole 12 — 2 ( birdie )

par 4 Hole 13 — 3 ( birdie )

par 4 Hole 14 — 4

par 4 Hole 15 — 4

par 4 Hole 16 — 4

par 3 Hole 17 — 3

par 5 Hole 18 — 6 ( bogey )

Back Nine total — 35 (-1)

Total score in Second Round = 2-under par 70

