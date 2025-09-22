LIV Golf eyes new signings ahead of the 2026 Season: Reports

The LIV Golf League is reportedly in talks with multiple players from the PGA and DP World Tours with a view to expanding for the upcoming season. Following the relegation of over six notable players at the end of the 2025 season, the Saudi-backed league will look to fill the empty spots in the teams, as well as the wild cards.

According to Tom Hobbs, the Flushing It Golf podcast host, LIV is in the process of building its franchises by signing some new players to the breakaway league. Hobbs recently shared his thoughts about the subject during his interview on The League Itself, a LIV Golf fan podcast. The duo discussed the possibilities of additions to the league, rule changes, and international series, among others, in detail during the episode.

In their latest post on X, Flushing It Golf shared the news of LIV's interest in signing players ahead of the 2026 season. The post read:

"LIV Golf are in conversations with several PGA Tour and DP World Tour players to strengthen various franchises ahead of the 2026 season. As far as I’m aware, none of those players have agreed terms yet, but negotiations are ongoing.

There’s at least 6 spots to fill for next season’s LIV Golf League after players were relegated for finishing inside the “Drop Zone” this year. It’s unclear at this stage how many players will be promoted via the pathway systems and which contracts will be renewed for players in the “Open Zone”, but it’s safe to say there will definitely be a few new additions who will be directly signed.

With no deal with the PGA Tour in sight, LIV Golf will have some obvious targets of players they wish to sign. But with the huge signing on bonuses likely a thing of the past, there will be a big question during the off season of whether they can get these deals across the line or not."

The PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund (PIF) have been in talks about a reunification for quite some time now. According to reports, the PGA Tour apparently rejected a $1.5 million deal with the PIF, which involved a condition to make Yasir Al-Rumayyan the co-chairman of the Tour.

Who were the players relegated from the LIV Golf League this year?

Several popular LIV golfers have been relegated from the league after ending up in the 'Drop zone' at the end of the 2025 season. Players finishing beyond the 48th rank on the standings are eliminated from the Tour owing to their poor performance over the year.

The Majesticks GC co-captain, Henrik Stenson, Anthony Kim, Andy Ogletree, Yubin Jang, Mito Pereira, Frederik Kjettrup, among multiple others, finished in the 'Drop zone' this season and have been relegated. The Saudi-backed League will look to bring in big names from contemporary Tours to commence the season next year in full swing.

