PGA Tour snubs $1.5M investment from the PIF amid talks of reunification - Reports

In 2023, the PGA Tour and PIF agreed to a framework agreement. At that time, many believed this was a crucial step for the reunification of golf. However, there has been no development about a possible merger.

Ad

Based on the latest reports, reunification seems unlikely anytime soon. Recent reports suggested that PIF sent a letter to the PGA Tour last week, offering $1.5 billion in exchange for ensuring LIV Golf continues and Yasir Al-Rumayyan remains co-chairman.

This offer from PIF was rejected by the PGA Tour, who deemed both requests unacceptable. A tweet on the popular golf page NUCLR Golf read:

"🚨📝⛳️ JUST IN: The Public Investment Fund reportedly sent a letter to the PGA TOUR last week with an offer to invest $1.5 Billion into the TOUR’s for profit entity in exchange for assurances that LIV Golf would continue and Yasir would be named co-chairman. The PGA TOUR responded saying “neither (requests) are deemed acceptable.” (Via @mrewanmurray)"

Ad

Trending

You can check NUCLR Golf's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on recent reports and the given situation, the merger is unlikely to happen soon. While the involvement of U.S President Donald Trump was expected to speed up the process, there has been no significant update that suggests the reunification of golf is on the right track.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil denied the need for a merger with the PGA Tour earlier this week

While the PGA Tour gears up for The Masters, which will take place at the Augusta National Golf Club next week, LIV Golf will host one of its biggest events this week in Miami. The event's magnitude can be judged by US President Donald Trump being a part of it.

Ad

While the event begins on Thursday, April 4, LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil discussed a possible merger in a press conference before the event.

“If the deal can help grow the game of golf I’ll jump in with two feet. Do we have to do a deal? No. It would be nice to do a deal, so long as we’re all focused on the same things," he said.

Ad

“So do we have to do a deal or need a deal, whatever word you use, leave that to somebody smarter than me. I will say I love what we’re doing, I love our prospects. I love the growth in three months. I know what’s coming in the next three months. And I love where we are,” he added.

Scott O'Neil mentioned that a deal would be good as long as they focused on the same things. However, the PGA Tour declining the $1.5 billion investment and saying LIV Golf's requests are unacceptable indicate that the two entities aren't focused on the same things.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback