LIV Golf gets huge sponsorship boost ahead of the PGA Championship 2025

LIV Golf has announced that its tournament in Virginia will be presented by Maaden, a Saudi-based mining company. The tournament is set to kick off on June 6 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

The Saudi-backed league has held seven tournaments this season. The season opener was held in Riyadh and was sponsored by Maaden. The tournament in Singapore was sponsored by Aramco, while the one in Korea was sponsored by Coupang Play.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour is gearing up for the second major tournament this year—the PGA Championship. The event is set to take place from May 15 to 18 at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club.

On May 7, NUCLR Golf shared a post on X of the announcement of LIV Golf Virginia's new sponsorship deal with Maaden. LIV and Maaden also shared press releases on their websites announcing the new naming rights. Caption of the post stated:

LIV Golf Virginia is now presented by Maaden, a Saudi based mining company.

The announcement was also released with a video campaign titled Unearth Your Potential. The video featured some of the biggest LIV stars, such as Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, and Carlos Ortiz.

Take a look at the video here:

When speaking on the new sponsorship, LIV Executive Vice President Ross Hallett said the move aims to strengthen the league's connection to the Commonwealth and “celebrate local pride.” He said via LIV:

“This evolution reflects our mission of bringing bold energy, global vision, and an unforgettable next-gen fan experience to every stop on our schedule.”

Maaden CEO Bob Wilt further expressed confidence in the partnership, and said:

“LIV Golf Virginia presented by Maaden is more than a tournament – it’s a powerful expression of global collaboration and shared ambition. Our partnership with LIV Golf reflects a mutual drive to innovate, inspire and shape what’s next, both on the course and far beyond it.”

LIV Golf Virginia will be held over a period of three days and conclude on June 8. It will be played in the breakaway league’s signature 54-hole format and will feature 13 major championship winners in the field.

The PGA Tour reportedly dominates LIV Golf in viewership numbers

LIV Golf Korea was held from May 2 to 4, while the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson was held from May 2 to 5. According to a recent tweet from NUCLR Golf, the PGA Tour event saw much higher numbers than the PIF-funded league.

The report states that 48,000 viewers tuned in to FS1 to watch the final round of LIV Golf Korea, while the CJ Cup Byron Nelson recorded 2.9 million viewers on CBS.

Take a look at the post here:

The report further stated that the first round of LIV Golf Korea recorded 30,000 viewers, while the second round saw 50,000 viewers.

Notably, Bryson DeChambeau lifted the trophy in Korea after scoring 19-under. He was two strokes ahead of the runner-up, Charles Howell III, who finished with 17-under.

