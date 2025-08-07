LIV Golf to host events in eight different countries next year as they confirm a major return

LIV Golf is gearing up to make the 2026 season as big as possible. On Thursday, August 7, LIV announced the tour will return to Real Club Valderrama for a major international event. The tour will also host numerous tournaments around the world, including, interestingly, an event in Africa for the first time.

LIV Golf Andalucia has been a significant tournament on the LIV circuit. In June 2026, the LIV Andalucia event will be held for the fourth consecutive time at Real Club Valderrama. The circuit confirmed the return to this Spanish event and the date in a post on X. The caption of the post read:

"🚨IT’S OFFICIAL🚨 LIV Golf returns to @RcValderrama for the 4th consecutive season in 2026 🇪🇸 Grab your tickets now at http://LIVGolf.com 🎟️ #LIVGolfAndalucía."

After the league's announcement for the Andalucia event, LIV Golf's Editorial Director, Mike McAllister, noted that the circuit would host events in eight different nations next year. He posted all of the event dates, as well as the countries and details, on his X page. The post stated:

"8 tournament dates in 8 countries now announced for 2026 #LIVGolf season Feb. 5-7 - Riyadh 🇸🇦 Feb. 13-15 - Adelaide 🇦🇺 March 13-15 - Singapore 🇸🇬 March 20-22 - South Africa 🇿🇦 April 17-19 - Mexico City 🇲🇽 May 8-10 - Virginia 🇺🇸 June 5-7 - Andalucía 🇪🇸 July 24-26 - UK by JCB 🇬🇧 6:57 PM · Aug 7, 2025 · 2,796 Views."

This is not the only thing that LIV has announced to make their 2026 season as competitive as possible, as they are now even considering increasing the level of competition in the event.

LIV Golf to potentially remove the captain's immunity from the Drop Zone

While there has been no confirmation, reports suggest that LIV could eliminate the immunity for its team captains. Typically, the tour drops players who do not perform well throughout the season, but the team captains who head the team of four are exempt from this rule.

However, the growing speculations indicate that the captains' immunity could be lifted soon. Earlier this week, The Underdog Golf credited James Corrigan from The Telegraph and wrote on X:

"LIV Golf won't offer immunity from relegation to any players, including team captains, who finish in the drop zone this season, per @jcorrigangolf."

Since the news broke, fans have expressed concern about Ian Poulter, who hasn't had a good season. Majesticks GC's co-captain has only one top 30 finish this season, which came at the LIV Korea event held at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in May.

