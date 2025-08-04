LIV Golf set to make major announcement which could jeopardize Ian Poulter’s career with the league | Report

LIV Golf can potentially choose to take a crucial step toward increasing tour competitiveness. There have been reports claiming that the tour can opt to waive the captain's exemption to participate in the following season despite being in the drop zone. For example, if a golfer does not play well in the LIV throughout the season, they are regarded as being in the drop zone and are dropped for the following season.Initially, the team captains, who head the four-man tour team, were immune to this drop zone. Even Bubba Watson benefited from this, as he was selected to play on the tour in 2025 despite not having a good season in 2024 after finishing 53rd. However, LIV Golf might change this up in the future, so no captains will be given immunity.Underdog Golf shared a report on their X account while crediting James Corrigan of The Telegraph with the following post:&quot;LIV Golf won't offer immunity from relegation to any players, including team captains, who finish in drop zone this season, per @jcorrigangolf.&quot;As soon as the report surfaced, fans began to express concern over Ian Poulter. The senior golfer has not been performing well this season, and he has continuously slid down the rankings. He has only one top-20 finish this season, placing him among the captains who are in imminent danger of the drop zone scenario. Poulter would need several solid finishes to be picked in the 2026 season if LIV Golf brings the change.Ian Poulter's best performance of the 2025 season came in the LIV Golf Korea tournament held at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Course. Poulter managed to shoot a total score of 210, which is 6 under par. For this, he finished tied for 13th position.Aside from removing the captain's immunity, LIV is working on a number of other issues, but why the abrupt change?Why would LIV Golf eliminate the captain's immunity for the 2026 season?LIV Miami - Day One - Source: GettyLIV Golf wants to make its circuit a little more competitive, after all, they are attempting to get the Official World Golf Rankings to grant golfers competing in LIV points so that they can compete in other major tournaments around the world based on the World Rankings.The tour's current CEO, Scott O Neil, even published a statement on July 11 about how they are collaborating with OWGR to be on the same page. A short portion of this statement reads,&quot;We thank OWGR Chairman Trevor Immelman for his continued leadership and willingness to move the sport of golf forward for the benefit of all players and, most importantly, the fans. LIV Golf is committed to working together with the Official World Golf Ranking and its board to ensure the very best players are competing in the game’s most prestigious events.&quot;Reports are that the tour is making itself more competitive to get a hold on OWGR. The review process is still in works for the tour's application, as anything is possible from here onwards.