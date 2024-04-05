LIV Golf Miami Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 LIV Golf Miami event is all set to be held from April 5 to 7 at the Trump National Doral course. The Miami event will be the fifth tournament of the circuit, coming just ahead of the 2024 Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Jon Rahm are the top favorites to win the LIV Golf Miami event. The LIV Golf Miami event will be an important warm-up tournament for the Masters, where 13 LIV golfers will be playing.

Speaking via Palm Beach Post, Phil Mickelson said:

"This is a great place to get ready for Augusta. It gives you an opportunity to get momentum if you play well but also gives you a chance to play every shot you're going to need into Augusta."

Brooks Koepka, who is also gearing up for the Masters, said that the Trump National Doral will be a great opportunity to play on a bigger course. Koepka will be teeing it up first, at hole 1, 1:15pm ET alongside Abraham Ancer and Bryson DeChambeau.

Tee times and pairings explored for all golfers at 2024 LIV Golf Miami

The LIV Golf Miami event will begin at 1:15 pm ET, and will follow a shot gun start. Following are the pairings and tee time for all golfers at the LIV Golf event.

(All Timings in ET):

Hole 1: 1:15 PM

A Ancer - Fireballs GC

B Koepka - Smash GC

B DeChambeau - Crushers GC

Hole 2: 1:15 PM

J Rahm - Legion XIII

P Mickelson - HyFlyers GC

D Johnson - 4Aces GC

Hole 3: 1:15 PM

C Smith - Ripper GC

L Oosthuizen - Stinger GC

T Gooch - Smash GC

Hole 4: 1:15 PM

P Reed - 4Aces GC

B Watson - RangeGoats GC

S Garcia - Fireballs GC

Hole 5: 1:15 PM

C Schwartzel - Stinger GC

T Hatton - Legion XIII

A Meronk - Cleeks GC

Hole 6: 1:15 PM

C Howell III - Crushers GC

C Ortiz - Torque GC

G McDowell - Smash GC

Hole 7: 1:15 PM

P Uihlein - RangeGoats GC

C Tringale - HyFlyers GC

H Varner III - 4Aces GC

Hole 8: 1:15 PM

K Na - Iron Heads GC

M Wolff - RangeGoats GC

B Grace - Stinger GC

Hole 9: 1:15 PM

A Ogletree - HyFlyers GC

M Pereira - Torque GC

J Kozuma - Iron Heads GC

Hole 10: 1:15 PM

K Vincent - Legion XIII

E Chacarra - Fireballs GC

H Swafford - (Team not specified)

Hole 11: 1:15 PM

K Samooja - Cleeks GC

D Lee - Iron Heads GC

P Perez - 4Aces GC

Hole 12: 1:15 PM

B Steele - HyFlyers GC

A Kim - (Team not specified)

M Leishman - Ripper GC

Hole 13: 1:15 PM

M Jones - Ripper GC

D Puig - Fireballs GC

L Westwood - Majesticks GC

Hole 14: 1:15 PM

S Horsfield - Majesticks GC

C Surratt - Legion XIII

L Herbert - Ripper GC

Hole 15: 1:15 PM

S Vincent - Iron Heads GC

M Kaymer - Cleeks GC

I Poulter - Majesticks GC

Hole 16: 1:15 PM

A Lahiri - Crushers GC

T Pieters - RangeGoats GC

R Bland - Cleeks GC

Hole 17: 1:15 PM

D Burmester - Stinger GC

S Muñoz - Torque GC

J Kokrak - Smash GC

Hole 18: 1:15 PM

J Niemann - Torque GC

H Stenson - Majesticks GC

P Casey - Crushers GC

The tournament will boast a prize purse of $25 million, with the winner taking away $4 million.