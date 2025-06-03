LIV Golf officially partners with Salesforce to create a more "engaged future" for fans, golfers & golf

LIV Golf has taken a significant step towards making its product more digitally friendly for the viewers. The tour has announced its new partnership with Salesforce.

For those who don't know, Salesforce is a cloud-based software corporation. The company is mainly known for its customer relationship management (CRM) technology. Here are all the details known about this deal right now.

Salesforce will be creating an Agent Caddie that will be integrated into LIV's television broadcasts. This caddie will be similar to Fan Caddie, powered by Agentforce, which provides a second-screen experience within the LIV app. This is aimed at helping consumers receive personalized highlights, updates, and more.

This signifies that LIV Golf is doing everything it can to make its content more fan-friendly. Denise Taylor, LIV Golf's head of product and technology, also issued a statement on the deal. She stated (via SportsPro):

"At LIV Golf, innovation drives everything we do — from the fan experience to the way we support our players and grow the game. Our partnership with Salesforce marks a major step forward. With Agentforce, we’re bringing the power of AI technology to the forefront of sport, creating a more connected and engaged future for our fans, players, and the fantastic game of golf.”

Salesforce's Chief Marketing Officer, Ariel Kelman, said:

"LIV Golf is reimagining what the future of sport can be, and with Agentforce, we’re helping bring that vision to life."

Apart from the above-mentioned details, there will also be another change. At the 2025 PGA Championship, LIV golfers hav seen sporting a Salesforce band. They used to have the company logo on their left arm, but this will no longer be the case, per Sports Business Journal.

What is LIV Golf's upcoming schedule?

LIV Golf: Greenbrier - Day 3 - Source: Getty

The next tournament on LIV is going to be LIV Golf Virginia. The tournament will include 54 players who will compete from June 6 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, VA.

The tournament has a purse value of $25 million and a 54-hole format with no cuts. With this tournament, LIV Golf will make its return to the United States, following overseas events in Korea and Mexico.

Apart from this, here are other upcoming tournaments in LIV Golf:

June 27–29 : LIV Golf Dallas – Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, TX

: LIV Golf Dallas – Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, TX July 11–13 : LIV Golf Andalucía – Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

: LIV Golf Andalucía – Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain July 25–27 : LIV Golf United Kingdom – JCB Golf & Country Club, England

: LIV Golf United Kingdom – JCB Golf & Country Club, England August 8–10 : LIV Golf Chicago – Bolingbrook Golf Club, Illinois

: LIV Golf Chicago – Bolingbrook Golf Club, Illinois August 15–17 : LIV Golf Indianapolis – The Club at Chatham Hills, Indiana

: LIV Golf Indianapolis – The Club at Chatham Hills, Indiana August 22–24: LIV Golf Team Championship – The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Michigan

