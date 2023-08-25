LIV Golf remains 'strengthened' amidst speculation of PGA Tour merger outcomes

On 6 June 2023, the PGA Tour and the PIF, alongside DP World Tour, dropped a bombshell on the entire golf community after announcing their merger. This news was a mini-heart attack for LIV Golf supporters as there were multiple speculations on its future dismissal stirred up.

As of now, the golfing fraternity knows not so much about the future merger between the three parties. It is confirmed that PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan will take up the role of CEO and PIF's chief Yasir Al-Rummayyan will serve as the chairman of the new planned profit organization.

Monahan's role in the new company would certainly allow him to take control of all the strategic and functioning aspects, including a major say in what happens to LIV Golf.

During the recent US Senate hearing, the PGA tour even suggested the removal of Greg Norman from LIV Golf's CEO position. It is pertinent to note that Norman had been the face of the PIF-backed league, even before its inception in July 2022.

In the midst of several speculations about dismissing the breakaway series, the planned 'definitive agreement' between the Tour and Public Investment Fund did nothing but 'strengthen' the League.

The LIV Golf's head of Global Partnerships, Monica Fee, spoke about the aftermath of the announcement of the merger deal. She shared that her phone was flooded with multiple calls and their partners were worried about the outcome of co-existence.

Lee was quoted by Golf.com as saying:

"The day the announcement came out, my phone was flooded with calls. Our conversation with prospective partners have been reinvigorated because of the idea of coexistence, finally, in the marketplace."

In late July 2022, the supporters and partners of the LIV Golf League might have taken a sigh of relief on learning that they organized an 'upfront presentation' in a closed banquet hall in New York City for the advertisers. The executives were even shocked to see over 100 clients, including big blue chip companies, showing up for the event.

Meanwhile, Monica Fee emphasized regretting the size of the room for the presentation. She added that the major point was to give their partners a 'sense of security' moving forward. And yes, they succeeded.

The LIV Golf League's presentation party included some massive faces such as Greg Norman, Bryson DeChambeau, and David Feherty. They showcased vision for their future two seasons in the league, which simply meant that their future was secured, at least until 2024.

Which events are left in the LIV Golf League's 2023 season?

The 2023 calendar for the LIV Golf League is nearing its end. Only three events are left. They are:

Chicago Invitational (Rich Harvest Farms) - September 22 to 24

Jeddah Invitational (Royal Greens Golf & Country Club) - October 13 to 15

Miami Invitational (Trump National Doral) - October 20 to 22

The last event that took place was the LIV Golf Bedminster, which was held at the Trump National Golf Club. Cameron Smith won the individual title and his team Ripper GC won the team title.