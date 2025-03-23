LIV Golf's Anthony Kim hails $12 million-worth singer for overcoming obstacles in life

Anthony Kim recently talked about the life of country music singer Morgan Wallen. The LIV Golfer shared his views on Wallen's mistakes and success through a post on his Instagram stories. Kim currently has about 65.1K followers on his Instagram.

The American pro faced his own stuggles in life after he stopped playing on the PGA Tour in 2012. The Oklahoma star was at the peak of his career, ranked sixth on the OWGR, when he underwent surgery on left Achilles tendon. Through the 12 years he spent away from golf, Kim fought his way through injury and addiction. On his Instagram story, he praised Wallen for overcoming his struggles.

"This album about [to be] 🔥"

"Almost no one will know wat it's like [to be] in the spotlightlike @morganwallen and yeah maybe dude has made some mistakes: as young successful artist but tell me one person that has it all figured out in their young adult life. If [you] think [you] could have handled it better than him [you are] a f***ing idiot."

Anthony Kim talks about Morgan Wallen/source: @anthonykimofficial on Instagram

Anthony Kim was talking about Wallen's string of problems that he faced after gaining spotlight. Back in 2020, the singer broke Covid-19 protocols and later on joked about it in an SNL skit with Jason Bateman. Wallen's usage of racial slur in 2020 also caused him to get barred from attending the American Music Awards.

The singer also had a legal fallout after cancelling his 2023 concert and last year, he got arrested and charged with three felony counts. Kim's praise for Wallen comes from his successful music career. The artist scored his first Billboard No. 1 with his 2023 album One Thing at a Time. His song Last Night charted on Billboard No. 1 for 16 weeks. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Morgan Wallen has a net worth of $12,000,000.

Anthony Kim's 12-year-long hiatus was filled with stuggles as well. The LIV Golfer did not play on the PGA tour after his withdrawal from Wells Fargo Championship in 2012. In 2024, he made his golf comeback after signing with LIV Golf.

When Anthony Kim opened up about his own struggles

The LIV Golfer started being a part of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league last year. In his debut season, as well as the current one, Kim is playing as a wildcard player in the league. He gave an interview with LIV Golf Plus and David Feherty back in 2024 before his debut LIV event at Trump National Doral.

Kim opened up on his struggles after he had to quit playing golf due to spinal lesion surgery and Achilles tendon injury.

"Golf is important to me and not important to me at the same time."

"I've had some very dark moments. I've had some very low moments. I've felt very alone, even when there's a million people around. I needed to get my mind straight and figure out what my purpose was on this planet."

Anthony Kim had his best LIV Golf finish at Greenbrier last year, where he secured the 36th spot, scoring 6-under par. This year, the 38-year-old is yet to make a top-20 or top-10 finish.

Kim last played at LIV Golf Singapore, where he tied for the 47th place after finishing 5-over. Currently, he is 56th in the LIV Golf individual standings.

