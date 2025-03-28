LIV Golf's Anthony Kim seen in practice amid battle with heavy trolling on social media

Anthony Kim is not letting the trolls get to him. Despite battling a wave of online trolling on X, Kim remains hard at work on his golf game. He shared several clips to his Instagram story showcasing his hard work.

Within the last 22 hours, Kim has shared six different clips of the work he's put in on the golf course. He had several where he was working on different putts with a Scotty Cameron (he tagged the account in his video) putter.

Anthony Kim shared practice clips amid an ongoing battle with online trolls (Instagram/anthonykimofficial)

He could also be seen working on driving and approach shots, so the LIV Golf star is attempting to become more well-rounded and stronger in many different aspects of the sport.

Kim has been on a bit of an X tirade recently, posting frequently as he battles with a troll. The golfer alleged that this troll, who has had one account suspended from X, called his young daughter something inappropriate.

He even enlisted the help of followers of his to spread the word about the troll. Kim offered and then rewarded one lucky fan with a set of golf clubs for spreading awareness after the account was suspended.

The last instance on Kim's X page was March 27, so the war that's been waged between him and a troll is seemingly over for now, and the golfer is back on the course as a result.

Next week, LIV Golf is returning to the United States and playing in Miami. It'll be the first event in three weeks and the final event before the Masters, in which some LIV players will compete.

Anthony Kim vows to have better tournaments in the future

So far, Anthony Kim's return to golf after about 12 years away has not gone to plan. He's finished at or near the bottom of the leaderboard in almost every single event LIV has played since he joined in 2024.

Anthony Kim says he'll play better (Image via Imagn)

He stated via The Mirror that the 12-year absence has been harder to shake, and the rust has forced him to play at a really low level. With that said, he does believe better golf is on the way for him.

He said:

"I feel like it is fate that I will play some good golf, and hopefully, the golf gods will be with me. Regardless I am going to keep grinding, I know good golf is ahead of me and I am looking forward to this year.”

Anthony Kim's next chance to make good on his statement is in Miami at President Donald Trump's golf course on April 4. Kim will not be eligible for the Masters the following week at August National.

