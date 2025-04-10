LIV Golf's Any Shot Any Time feature receives Emmy award nomination 

LIV Golf's "Any Shot Any Time" has been nominated for the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). The feature, which was introduced in 2024, has been nominated in the category of "Outstanding Interactive Experience."

As the name suggests, the feature allows users to select and watch shots from any player or team at any given time. They can also view and customize highlight reels from any round of any LIV tournament. The feature can be accessed through the LIV Golf+ app.

To make the feature possible, the production team at the Saudi-backed tour sends 36 synced feeds to Google Cloud. Artificial intelligence then adds graphics to these feeds for user-selected viewing, as a second-screen experience, as per Sports Video Group.

Talking about the technology, LIV Golf Senior Vice President of Production said (via SVG News):

"We see our Any Shot, Any Time initiative as helping solve the age-old debate between fans. Some want to watch the leaders/top 10 players/top 3 teams while others want to watch established stars or their nation’s heroes."

The other four nominations in the "Outstanding Interactive Experience" are Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (NBC | Peacock), Invisible Disabilities (ESPN), Pat Tillman – The Battle Within (ESPN), and Thursday Night Football: Black Friday Football (Amazon MGM Studios | Prime Video).

PGA Tour's documentary on Scottie Scheffler's 2024 season, Scottie 24, has also been nominated for an Emmy in the "Outstanding Edited Event Coverage." Their Drone AR, which shows real-time ball tracking, has also earned a nomination under "Technical Achievement Award."

Who is leading LIV Golf's 2025 season standings after five events?

LIV Golf League has completed five events in its 2025 season, including tournaments in Riyadh, Adelaide, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Miami. Joaquin Niemann leads the LIV Golf's 2025 season standings with 84 points to his credit. The Chilean golfer has secured two wins at Adelaide and Singapore in the ongoing season.

Sergio Garcia, who won in Miami and finished third in Hong Kong, is positioned second with 78 points. Jon Rahm, who has had five top-10 finishes in five starts, is placed third with 76 points.

Brooks Koepka is in 10th place with 42 points, Phil Mickelson is at 12th with 39 points, and Bryson DeChambeau is at 15th with 38.35 points.

Let's take a look at top 30 players at LIV Golf's season standings in the 2025 season:

Joaquin Niemann: 84.66 Sergio Garcia: 78.00 Jon Rahm: 76.36 Marc Leishman: 57.66 Dean Burmester: 55.41 David Puig: 53.75 Sebastian Muñoz: 53.70 Carlos Ortiz: 45.00 Adrian Meronk: 44.66 Brooks Koepka: 42.80 Lucas Herbert: 40.40 Phil Mickelson: 39.68 Abraham Ancer: 39.41 Charl Schwartzel: 38.66 Bryson DeChambeau: 38.35 Tom McKibbin: 30.38 Harold Varner III: 27.70 Ben Campbell: 27.61 Paul Casey: 25.75 Cameron Tringale: 24.21 Patrick Reed: 21.50 Richard Bland: 19.40 Anirban Lahiri: 18.80 Sam Horsfield: 16.80 Peter Uihlein: 14.78 Tyrrell Hatton: 14.28 Louis Oosthuizen: 13.80 Dustin Johnson: 13.20 Cameron Smith: 11.66 Danny Lee: 10.26

