LIV Golf's Patrick Reed creates history, shoots 59 at the 2024 Hong Kong Open

LIV Golf's Patrick Reed was phenomenal with his game at this week's Asian Tour event, the Hong Kong Open. The American golfer shot a remarkable 59 in the third round of the event on Saturday, November 23.

Reed is among the top-ranked PGA Tour golfers who joined the Saudi Circuit and, as a result, has been banned from competing in American Tour events. However, LIV golfers can compete in Asian Tour events, and this week, Reed has been making headlines because of his impressive performance.

The former PGA Tour player shot 59 at the Hong Kong Open, becoming the second golfer to hit a sub-par 60 on the Asian Tour. Earlier this year, John Catlin shot 59 at the International Series Macao, becoming the first player in history to achieve this milestone on the Asian Tour.

Trending

The Asian Tour shared the incredible news about Patrick Reed's memorable performance on X, writing:

"After witnessing the first 59 on Tour recorded by his then playing partner @JohnCatlin59 earlier this year, @PReedGolf produced the second 59 himself in Round 3 of the Link Hong Kong Open! What a memorable round for the @livgolf_league star!"

Expand Tweet

Aside from enjoying an amazing outing on LIV Golf, Reed is looking forward to competing in more tournaments across different golf series. He has recently applied for membership in the DP World Tour for the 2025 season. Notably, nine LIV golfers, including the likes of Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia, and Joaquin Niemann, have rejoined the European Tour for the upcoming season.

Patrick Reed has played in some DP World Tour events in 2024. He competed in four tournaments and recorded some amazing finishes, including T10 at the Open de Espana and T13 at the BMW International Open. After his impressive performances on the DP World Tour, Majors, and LIV Golf, Reed is having another strong outing at this week's Asian Tour event.

A look into Patrick Reed's performance at the 2024 Hong Kong Open

Patrick Reed is in contention to win his maiden Asian Tour event at this week's Hong Kong Open. After three rounds, he has taken a three-stroke lead over Indian golfer Rashid Khan and Thai player Nitithorn Thippong.

The 2018 Masters winner started his campaign at the Asian Tour event with a solid round of 65. He played some amazing shots and carded six birdies and a bogey in the opening round. However, after a good start, he struggled in the second round and shot 68 with three birdies and a bogey.

Reed was exhilarating in the third round on Saturday, carding five back-to-back birdies on the first five holes of the round. He shot 11 birdies for a round of 59. The Asian Tour event will have its finale on Sunday, November 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback