LIV Golf secures trading card deal with Panini, digital and physical cards anticipated: Reports

The LIV Golf series has reportedly secured its very first trading card deal with Panini, who are making one of their first entries into the golf market. The deal will include both digital and physical cards.

As reported by Sports Business Journal, the digital trading cards will be available soon, while the physical cards will be retailed in the latter half of the season. During tournaments, LIV Golf and Panini will get together to carry out 'Casebreaking' and other onsite activities.

The next tournament for the LIV Golf Series will be held from March 1 to 3 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The breakaway league has conducted two events for the season already, and Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team is currently leading the team standings.

Dustin Johnson currently leads the individual standings, with Joaquin Niemann in second place and Jon Rahm in third place.

Ahead of the Jeddah event the likes of Joaquin Niemann, Charl Schwartzel, Carlos Ortiz, and Louis Oosthuizen will be competing at the International Series in Oman.

LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann gets 2024 Masters special invitation

Joaquin Niemann, alongside Ryo Hisatsune and Thorbjorn Olesen, has received a special invitation to be a part of the 2024 Masters. The special invitations aim to increase the awareness of golf on a global level.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley recently spoke about extending these invitations. He said via Golf Digest:

“The Masters Tournament has a long-standing tradition of inviting leading international players who are not otherwise qualified. Today’s announcement represents the Tournament’s continued commitment towards developing interest in the game of golf across the world. We look forward to welcoming each player to Augusta National this spring.”

Joaquinn Niemann is a Chilean golfer who currently plays on the LIV Golf Series. He is the winner of the 2023 Australian Open as well as the Latin America Amateur Championship.

The exclusion of the LIV series from the Official World Golf Ranking Points (OWGR) points has reduced the ways in which golfers can qualify for the Majors. However, Niemann's recent participation in various tournaments was the catalyst for an invitation being extended to him. He will tee off for the fifth time at the Masters this year.