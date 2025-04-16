  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LIV Golf 2025
  • LIV Golf shares $100M-worth golfer's "normal midweek round" at the Whisper Rock Golf Club

LIV Golf shares $100M-worth golfer's "normal midweek round" at the Whisper Rock Golf Club

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Apr 16, 2025 21:38 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Miami - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Golf: LIV Golf Miami - Final Round - Source: Imagn

LIV Golfer Jon Rahm recently visited the Whisper Rock Golf Club for a practice round. After the round, LIV Golf shared Rahm’s results on Instagram.

Ad

During Jon Rahm’s amateur golf career, he won the 2015 Duck Invitational and the 2016 ASU Thunderbird Invitational among several other victories. After turning pro in 2016, he claimed 11 titles on the PGA Tour and 10 on the European Tour. In 2024, Rahm, who has a net worth of $100 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), joined LIV Golf and has won two individual events in the Saudi-backed league.

On Wednesday, April 16, LIV Golf posted Rahm’s scorecard from his round at Whisper Rock Golf Club with the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Just a normal midweek round for @jonrahm around Whisper Rock Golf Club 😂 #LIVGolf @legionxiiigc”

Take a look at the post here:

Ad

The Spanish golfer carded 59 at the end of his practice round with 12 birdies and zero bogeys. Here’s a look at his scorecard:

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 8 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 5
Ad

How did LIV Golf's Jon Rahm perform at the 2025 Masters Tournament?

Jon Rahm was one of the 12 LIV Golfers who teed off at Augusta National Golf Course last week. His first round was riddled with five bogeys and two birdies, leading to a score of 75 at the end of the day.

The two-time major championship winner began the second round at T63. He made even par on all holes except the seventh, where he made a birdie, and moved up to T40 on the leaderboard. He scored two-over at the end of the day, meeting the cut-line requirement of two-over.

Ad

In the third round of the Masters, Jon Rahm picked up the pace and opened with three straight birdies. After four bogeys and three more birdies, he carded 70 at the end of his round and landed at T25.

Rahm finished the final round of the tournament with three under and landed at T14. He was tied with Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, and three others.

Here’s a look at the LIV Golfer’s scorecard from the 2025 Masters Tournament final round:

Ad

Round 4

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 8 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 5
About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications