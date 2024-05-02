LIV Golf Singapore 2024 odds and top bets explored ft. Jon Rahm

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is one of the favourites to win the LIV Golf Singapore event this week, with odds of 13/2, according to Skybet. The former Masters winner made his LIV Golf debut earlier this year but is still seeking his first victory on the circuit.

Rahm has performed well this season and currently sits second in the LIV Golf standings. In six LIV Golf events in 2024, he has recorded five top-10 finishes.

Joaquin Niemann is another LIV golfer with a strong chance of winning the Singapore event, with odds of 8/1, according to the aforementioned outlet.

Defending champion Talor Gooch also has a favorable chance of winning the event, with odds of 16/1. The American has competed in all six events of the LIV Golf and has achieved two top-10 finishes.

Although he struggled with his game at the Adelaide event, he has previously tasted victory at the Sentosa Golf Club and could repeat history.

Here are the odds for the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event (via Skybet odds):

Jon Rahm 13/2

Joaquin Niemann 8/1

Tyrrell Hatton 12/1

Bryson De Chambeau 14/1

Cameron Smith 14/1

Talor Gooch 16/1

Dean Burmester 20/1

The 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event will start with its first round on Friday, May 3, and will have its finale on Sunday, May 5. The tournament will take place at the Sentosa Golf Club in a 54-hole format.

LIV Golf Singapore 2024 tee times

The first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore event will start on Thursday, May 2, at 9:15 a.m. ET. Players will have a shotgun start, meaning all the players will tee off at the time same but on different holes.

Brendan Steele, Talor Gooch and Dustin Johnson will start their game on the first tee hole. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm will start with Joaquin Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau on the second hole.

Phil Mickelson will pair up with Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson, while Carlos Ortiz, Matthew Wolff and Charl Schwartzel will tee off together.

Here are the pairings and tee times of the first round of the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event:

Hole 1 Brendan Steele, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson

Hole 2 Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau

Hole 3 Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Dean Burmester

Hole 4 Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson

Hole 5 Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed, Paul Casey

Hole 6 Tyrell Hatton, Kevin Na, Mark Leishman

Hole 7 Matt Jones, Richard Bland, Peter Uihlein

Hole 8 Andy Ogletree, Graeme, McDowell, Sebastian Munoz

Hole 9 Mito Pereira, Harold Varner III,Lucas Herbert

Hole 10 Patt Parez, Cameron Tringale, Caleb Surratt

Hole 11 Thomas Pieters, Danny Lee, David Puiq

Hole 12 Scott Vincent, Hudson Swafford, Kalle Samooja

Hole 13 Anthony Kim, Eugenio Chacarra, Jinichiro Kozuma

Hole 14 Branden Grace, Sam Horsfield, Kieran Vincent

Hole 15 Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak, Adrian Meronk

Hole 16 Martin Kaymer, Lee Westwood, Anirban Lahiri

Hole 17 Carlos Ortiz, Matthew Wolff, Chari Schwartzel

Hole 18 Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson

Following the LIV Golf Singapore event, players will head to compete in the LIV Golf Houston event scheduled for June 7 to 9.