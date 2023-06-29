LIV Golf Valderrama 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

With its stellar lineup of competitors, scenic setting, and considerable prize money, the LIV Golf Valderrama 2023 tournament is expected to attract golf fans from all around the world. This event will take place from June 30 to July 2, 2023, at the famed Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Cadiz, Spain, and will include three days of exhilarating stroke play over 54 holes.

The competition and stakes are expected to be high with a field of 48 participants divided into 12 teams. The prize fund for the tournament is a whopping $25 million, inviting some of the world's best players to compete for triumph on this historic course.

There are numerous options for individuals who want to catch the action and have an immersive watching experience. Golf fans can watch live coverage on television, as the tournament will be televised on various sports networks.

The specific TV schedule will be made available closer to the event, allowing fans to arrange their viewing accordingly and not miss a single moment of the exciting battle.

TV schedule for the LIV Golf Valderrama

Round 1 - Friday, June 30

Tee-off time: 2:15 PM (local time)

Your time: 4:45 PM

Round 2 - Saturday, July 1

Tee-off time: 2:15 PM (local time)

Your time: 4:45 PM

Round 3 - Sunday, July 2

Tee-off time: 2:00 PM (local time)

Your time: 4:30 PM

How to watch the LIV Golf Valderrama

The LIV Golf League is available in 100 percent of U.S. markets to viewers in the United States on The CW Network. Live coverage begins on Friday on The CW App, LIV Golf Plus, and LIV Golf YouTube.

Fans can watch the live action on The CW App, LIV Golf Plus, and LIV Golf YouTube on Saturday and Sunday. The tournament will also be tape-delayed on The CW beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

LIV Golf Valderrama will be aired live and on-demand in over 160 international countries for free via LIV Golf Plus to worldwide audiences. Viewers can watch the tournament by downloading the LIV Golf Plus app for iOS, Android, or FireTV, or by visiting LIVGolfPlus.com. In addition, the competition will be televised on 12 international broadcast partners, with more to follow.

LIV Golf Valderrama team standings

The LIV Golf Valderrama tournament involves fierce competition between twelve teams, all vying for first place in the standings. "4 Aces" is now leading the pack with an incredible 124 points. "Stinger" comes in second with 108 points, followed by "Torque" with 97 points.

With the tournament in full swing, fans are anticipating dramatic performances and probable changes in the rankings as the competition progresses.

POSITION TEAM NAME PLAYERS POINTS 1 4 Aces Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez 124 2 Stinger Louis Oosthuizen, Charlie Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Brendan Grace 108 3 Torque Joaquin Niemann, David Puig, Mito Pereira, Sebastián Muñoz 97 4 RangeGoats Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III 91 5 Crushers Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey 80 6 Fireballs Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra 66 7 Smash Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Jason Kokrak 44 8 Ripper Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Jediah Morgan 23 9 Iron Heads Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee 19 10 HyFlyers Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, James Piot 19 11 Majesticks Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield 12 12 Cleeks Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger 10

