LIV Golf Valderrama 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

With its stellar lineup of competitors, scenic setting, and considerable prize money, the LIV Golf Valderrama 2023 tournament is expected to attract golf fans from all around the world. This event will take place from June 30 to July 2, 2023, at the famed Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Cadiz, Spain, and will include three days of exhilarating stroke play over 54 holes.
The competition and stakes are expected to be high with a field of 48 participants divided into 12 teams. The prize fund for the tournament is a whopping $25 million, inviting some of the world's best players to compete for triumph on this historic course.
There are numerous options for individuals who want to catch the action and have an immersive watching experience. Golf fans can watch live coverage on television, as the tournament will be televised on various sports networks.
The specific TV schedule will be made available closer to the event, allowing fans to arrange their viewing accordingly and not miss a single moment of the exciting battle.
TV schedule for the LIV Golf Valderrama
Round 1 - Friday, June 30
- Tee-off time: 2:15 PM (local time)
- Your time: 4:45 PM
Round 2 - Saturday, July 1
- Tee-off time: 2:15 PM (local time)
- Your time: 4:45 PM
Round 3 - Sunday, July 2
- Tee-off time: 2:00 PM (local time)
- Your time: 4:30 PM
How to watch the LIV Golf Valderrama
The LIV Golf League is available in 100 percent of U.S. markets to viewers in the United States on The CW Network. Live coverage begins on Friday on The CW App, LIV Golf Plus, and LIV Golf YouTube.
Fans can watch the live action on The CW App, LIV Golf Plus, and LIV Golf YouTube on Saturday and Sunday. The tournament will also be tape-delayed on The CW beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
LIV Golf Valderrama will be aired live and on-demand in over 160 international countries for free via LIV Golf Plus to worldwide audiences. Viewers can watch the tournament by downloading the LIV Golf Plus app for iOS, Android, or FireTV, or by visiting LIVGolfPlus.com. In addition, the competition will be televised on 12 international broadcast partners, with more to follow.
LIV Golf Valderrama team standings
The LIV Golf Valderrama tournament involves fierce competition between twelve teams, all vying for first place in the standings. "4 Aces" is now leading the pack with an incredible 124 points. "Stinger" comes in second with 108 points, followed by "Torque" with 97 points.
With the tournament in full swing, fans are anticipating dramatic performances and probable changes in the rankings as the competition progresses.