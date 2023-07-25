LIV Golfer Henrik Stenson frustrated after Ryder Cup sacking: "I’m just disappointed with everything"

Henrik Stenson was the top performer among all the LIV Golfers who participated in the Open Championship. The golfer ended in the T13 position on the leaderboard and earned a decent sum of $232,875 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

However, all the major tournaments of the season have finished, and the focus now shifts to the Ryder Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Rome from September 29 to October 1.

In an interview with the New York Post, Stenson shared that he was disappointed with how he was axed from the captaincy (and eventually the Ryder Cup) due to switching to LIV Golf. According to the Mirror, he said:

"I'm just disappointed with everything that came out because there was a big willingness on my part to sit down and talk long before this thing got to where it got to."

Henrik Stenson at the Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

It is pertinent to note that Stenson was announced as the European team captain for the upcoming biennial event. However, after he decided to switch to LIV Golf, the 47-year-old golfer was sacked from the captainship duties and even from making a way to the team.

However, with the merger deal between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf's funders, the PIF, Stenson feels that his dismissal from the Ryder Cup could have been taken back. He added:

"There were certain people, without naming names, that didn't want to sit down and take those meetings. And, as a consequence, I feel like we ended up in all this that could have been avoided. But we live and we learn."

Last year, the European team announced Luke Donald replaced Henrik Stenson as the team captain for the Ryder Cup 2023.

How has Henrik Stenson performed in the LIV Golf till now?

Since joining LIV Golf, Stenson has played 13 events in the league so far and is a member of the Majesticks GC. In the Bedminster Invitational 2022, he registered his first and only individual victory on the breakaway series. Interestingly, it was his first start in the league.

Henrik Stenson at the LIV Golf Bedminster 2022 (via Getty Images)

However, other than his 2022 individual victory, Stenson only has two top-10 finishes so far. He also finished T11 twice at the Orland and Adelaide invitationals in 2023.

Here are Henrik Stenson's leaderboard standings in the LIV Golf League so far:

2023

LIV Golf London - T6

LIV Golf Andalucia - T31

LIV Golf DC - T4

LIV Golf Tulsa - T18

LIV Golf Singapore - T30

LIV Golf Adelaide - T11

LIV Golf Orlando - T11

LIV Golf Tucson - 42

LIV Golf Mayakoba - T23

2022

LIV Golf Jeddah - T38

LIV Golf Bangkok - T33

LIV Golf Chicago - T27

LIV Golf Bedminster - 1

Henrik Stenson will next be seen at Greenbrier Invitational on the LIV Golf League. The tournament is scheduled from August 4 to August 6, 2023.