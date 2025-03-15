LIV Golfer who made fun of Bryson DeChambeau puts $13M-worth house for sale

Pat Perez, who once made fun of Bryson DeChambeau, has put his luxurious mansion in Arizona up for sale. The ex-LIV Golfer recently made fun of the Crushers GC Captain while broadcasting from LIV Golf Singapore.

Perez has been the owner of this 9712-square-foot property located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Recently, the former 4Aces GC member underwent a divorce with his wife Ashley in November 2023. This unique property was recently declared ready for sale. According to real estate website Zillow, Perez's property is worth around $13,000,000.

Bryson DeChambeau was playing in the Singapore event of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league. Popularly known as the Scientist, DeChambeau often applies unconditional and scientific ways to his approach to playing the sport. During the first round on March 14, Friday, DeChambeau was preparing to tee off at the first hole.

Perez was doing commentary and shared a hilarious take on how DeChambeau prepares for a putt.

"He's got about seven different things he does for one putt. This is one of them. So this is a range of about 40 feet, I believe 35 feet. And he putts with his flight scope, so he gets a mile per hour of what the ball needs to come off from this range," Perez said during his commentary stint.

"And from this range, it's about nine miles an hour. But then factoring in the downhill and the grain and his brain and everything else, I have no idea what the hell this is actually going to be."

Bryson DeChambeau, however, missed the putt at the par-4 hole. Adding to his words, the former LIV Golfer decided to add a few notes about his ball speed. Perez said in his commentary:

"Bryson hit that 11 miles now, he's not going to like that."

Perez stopped playing in LIV last year. He is now a broadcasting commentator for the league. His standings before he left playing was 48th on the season leaderboard in 2024.

DeChambeau snubbed Perez last year for being "too funny". In July 2024, The Mirror asked him which golfer he would prefer to compete for the rest of his life. DeChambeau said (quoted by ExpressUK):

"It wouldn't be Pat Perez 'cause he's too damn funny, he's way too funny. He'd be great to play with though."

Bryson DeChambeau WITB 2025

The American Professional golfer turned professional back in 2016. Till now, DeChambeau has scored 13 professional wins, including 9 in the PGA Tour. The two-time U.S. Open winner's success has gained him popularity and brand endorsement deals.

Among other popular brands like Reebok, DeChambeau is sponsored by Avoda Golf Irons. Here's a complete look at what's in the bag of DeChambeau:

Krank Golf Formula Fire Pro LD Driver (6°) + Project X HZRDUS T1100 shaft

TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver (10°) + Project X HZRDUS T1100 75g Shaft

Krank Golf Formula Fire Fairway Wood (13°)

Avoda Prototype Irons (5-PW) + LA Golf Prototype Shafts

Ping Glide 4.0 Wedges (45°, 50°, 56°, and 60°) + LA Golf BAD Prototype Rebar Shafts

SIK Pro-C Series Armlock putter + JumboFlat 17 Grip

Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash Golf Balls

