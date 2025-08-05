LIV Golfer snubs Phil Mickelson & Jon Rahm as he picks the "best golfer"

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Aug 05, 2025 19:26 GMT
Phil Mickelson (on left) and Jon Rahm (on right) / Source: Getty Images
Phil Mickelson (on left) and Jon Rahm (on right) / Source: Getty Images

Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm will be part of the field at LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club. Ahead of the event, a fellow LIV golfer left Lefty out of the equation when asked to pick the better golfer out of him and Rahm.

Louis Oosthuizen of the Stinger Golf Club was asked to make choices among golfers in the winner stays on format. Some of the golfers he was asked to pick between included Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Joaquin Niemann, and more.

When the choice was between Joaco and Lefty, Oosthuizen picked the veteran golfer, citing his level of achievements over the years. Take a look at the interaction:

Interviewer: "Niemann or Mickelson?"
Oosthuizen: "I gotta go old school here on what he's achieved. I gotta say, overall, Mickelson."

However, the Stinger GC golfer changed his pick when he was told to choose between Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson.

Interviewer: "Mickelson or Rahm?"
Oosthuizen: "Can you ask me the question in 10 years? What he's, again on career, it's Mickelson, but I gotta say current, Rahm."
Ultimately, Oosthuizen picked Bryson DeChambeau as his "best golfer", with the American getting the pick over Rahm.

Take a look at the full clip shared by Stinger GC on Instagram, which was captioned:

"We asked the Stingers to pick the BEST golfer — and the answers? Let’s just say things got interesting."
Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm happen to share a bond beyond their relationship as fellow golfers on the Saudi PIF-backed golf circuit. Both of them were players on the PGA Tour before they joined LIV Golf.

Mickelson joined the roster in 2022, a year before the professional golfer from Spain decided to make the switch. Although they are rivals on the course, Rahm and Mickelson often engage in heartfelt moments. Rahm has won two Major titles, while Mickelson is a six-time Major winner.

When Phil Mickelson praised Jon Rahm for being 'remarkable'

Back in 2020, Phil Mickelson made some interesting comments about Jon Rahm, while talking about the Spaniard's overall game.

As quoted by the Golfing Gazette, Mickelson complimented Rahm for being one of the most talented players in the sport of golf. He also praised his iron play and putting skills.

"Jon Rahm is a remarkable talent, and you’re seeing it. You’re seeing it in his play week in and week out from a game that has no weaknesses, drives it long, drives it straight, good iron play, good wedge player, great putter," Phil Mickelson said.
While talking about any weaknesses that Rahm might have, Mickelson mentioned that there are none. He also gave a hint on Rahm's frustration that could come out at times.

"He just doesn’t have a weakness, and he also has great course management, thinks himself around the golf course, and he knows himself. He knows that to relax sometimes he has to let some of his anger out."
Mickelson's words came as a premonition to what Rahm has achieved till today. Fast forward to a year after that interview, Rahm became the first Spanish golfer to clinch the US Open title.

In 2023, he won the Masters Tournament in Augusta. Currently, he has two victories on LIV Golf and stands on the second spot of LIV Golf Individual Standings.

