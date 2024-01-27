"LIV: Here’s a ton of money" - Brandel Chamblee backs Max Homa's swipe at LIV Golf, lauds PGA Tour

Brandel Chamblee has joined Max Homa in criticizing LIV Golf amid the Saudi-backed tour's ongoing talks with the former PGA Tour superstar Anthony Kim over a potential return to competitive golf.

Kim, who has been away from the golf course since 2012, is reportedly considering his return and is in talks with both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Homa teased the possibility of his comeback by tweeting a fictitious behind-the-scenes look into the PGA Tour and LIV Golf negotiations with Anthony Kim.

He said that LIV was giving Kim money and the opportunity to play on the Saudi circuit, whereas the PGA Tour just gave him a chance.

Homa tweeted:

"Here’s a behind the scenes scoop of the PGA Tour and LIV negotiating with Anthony Kim to make a comeback: PGA Tour: Plz come play on our Tour LIV: Plz come play on our Tour and also here is 500 million dollars."

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee offered an alternate interpretation of Max Homa's hypothetical situation. He criticized LIV Golf and asserted that the PGA Tour was inviting Anthony Kim to participate in their circuit, be a part of something greater, and reconnect with the audience. Chamblee wrote:

"Or alternatively: PGA tour: Plz come play our tour and be a part of something bigger than yourself; reconnect with the audience that invested in you and truly help grow the game. Liv: Here’s a ton of money to help a dictatorial murderer pretend he cares about you and the game of golf so he can launder his reputation; never mind that you’ll be turning your back on the foundations of golf that gave you a start and the tour that gave you a stage, just say, as we command you to, that you are growing the game."

All about Anthony Kim's reported comeback

Anthony Kim became a star golfer when he joined the PGA Tour in 2007. He got off to a smooth start in his career and won three PGA Tour events before he quit playing in 2012 after undergoing surgery for his Achilles tendon.

He has been away from professional tournaments over the past decade. However, as per a recent report by Golf.com, Kim could return to professional tournaments either on the PGA Tour or LIV Golf. The outlet claimed that he has been in talks with both circuits.

Anthony Kim could make a return on the PGA Tour on sponsor exemption as he won tournaments on the circuit before while LIV Golf's CEO Greg Norman has reportedly offered him a one-year contract to compete on the Saudi circuit.

For now, Kim has not commented on his return but perhaps by next week, everything will be apparent. LIV Golf is scheduled to start its third season next week with the Mayakoba event and before that, they will possibly confirm their roster for 2024.