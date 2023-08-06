“LIV summed up in one video” – Fans react as Graeme McDowell tries the one-handed method and fails at LIV Golf Greenbrier

Graeme McDowell failed a one-handed putt at LIV Golfer Greenbrier, which garnered a lot of attention on social media. It was on par-4 16th hole when he attempted the most inconceivable shot to miss it at first. However, he tried that again and finally put the ball in the hole.

NUCLR GOLF shared the video of McDowell's failed shot on Twitter. In the video, it can be presumably seen that the ball is just 5-6 inches from the hole and he attempts a one-handed shot to fail, and later on, tried again to be successful.

Watch the clip here:

Fans in the comment section were clearly unhappy with the Northern Irish golfer's one-handed shot. Some fans even went on to that stretch where they criticized the entire LIV Golf League. One fan wrote:

"LIV summed up in one video"

Sean @Sean_1986 @NUCLRGOLF LIV summed up in one video 🤦🏻‍♂️

One of the fans called it a '2-inch snapper' as he wrote:

Garry @HomesterGolfshp @NUCLRGOLF That’s the ole 2 inch snapper right there!

Another fan felt shocked to see no disappointment on Graeme McDowell's face, however, he added that 'zero reaction' is because of the guaranteed money.

SLIMMYB4 @brentbehling4 @NUCLRGOLF Shocker he isn’t mad when he has guaranteed money. Zero reaction.

A fan called that one-handed missed putt was the 'third worst thing' at LIV Golf Greenbrier. According to him, the first two are the 'shorts' and 'obnoxious music'.

Robbie Woods @CourcheneRobbie @NUCLRGOLF Missing the putt is the third worst thing going on here… behind the shorts and the obnoxious music.

Another fan wrote that hitting a one-handed stroke is 'not undeniable'.

Fisher Davis @ThatGuy_Fisher @NUCLRGOLF @bobdoessports the one handed stroke is not undeniable!!!

A number of fans criticized the format of the LIV Golf League. Some called it 'Exhibition golf', while some questioned the rules and the quality of play.

Here are some top comments from fans:

nolsen79 @nolsen79 @NUCLRGOLF When you are playing exhibition golf nothing matters

drooney315 @drooney315 @NUCLRGOLF I thought they had gimmes in LIV??

CBAVFC64 @ColinBr51745298 @NUCLRGOLF Liv golf in one post…

Lincoln Clay @LincoInCIay @NUCLRGOLF Seems about right for the quality of play on LIV

A fan wrote that, at first instance, he felt it was an amateur golf tournament and did not recognize Graeme McDowell. He described the LIV Golf League as an 'amateur/exhibition event'.

Allendr06 @alldra0621 @NUCLRGOLF At first glance because of the shorts thought this was an amateur tournament, didn’t recognize the washed up McDowell, but in fact it’s LIV so it is an amateur/exhibition event

While speaking up on the failed one-handed shot, the 2010 US Open Champion explained the intentions of the one-handed shot and said that he did it for his son who is taking up golf. He said, as quoted by Golf.com:

"If my little boy is watching at home, that is exactly what I'm telling you not to do. Look at Dad. He won't do it for a while."

Where does Graeme McDowell stand on the LIV Golf Greenbrier Leaderboard?

The Northern Irish professional golfer slipped eight places on the leaderboard after Saturday's play to currently sit on the T33 rank.

Graeme McDowell had a decent start at the event when he shot an opening round of 2 under 68 and followed it with another similar score round on Saturday.

Here is the entire leaderboard of the LIV Golf Greenbrier after Round 2:

T1 - David Puig

T1 - Matthew Wolff

T3 - Richard Bland

T3 - Taylor Gooch

T3 - Bryson DeChambeau

T6 - Brendan Steele

T6 - Harold Varner III

T6 - Mito Pereira

T6 - Branden Grace

T10 - Sebastian Mumoz

T10 - Dean Burmester

T10 - Charles Howell III

T13 - Charl Schwartzel

T13 - Cameron Tringale

T15 - Bernd Wiesberger

T15 - Jason Kokrak

T15 - Carlos Ortiz

T15 - Cameron Smith

T15 - Scott Vincent

T20 - James Piot

T20 - Matthew Jones

T20 - Ian Poulter

T20 - Abraham Ancer

T24 - Bubba Watson

T24 - Brooks Koepka

T24 - Lee Westwood

T24 - Louis Oosthuizen

T24 - Joaquin Niemann

T24 - Peter Uihlein

T24 - Laurie Canter

T24 - Sergio Garcia

T24 - Anirban Lahiri

T33 - Marc Leishman

T33 - Henrik Stenson

T33 - Graeme McDowell

T33 - Parick Reed

37 - Phil Mickelson

T38 - Paul Casey

T38 - Danny Lee

T38 - Dustin Johnson

T38 - Eugenio Chacarra

42 - Kevin Na

T43 - Chase Koepka

T43 - Martin Kaymer

45 - Thomas Pieters

T46 - Pat Perez

T47 - Jediah Morgan

48 - Sihwan Kim

More details on the LIV Golf Greenbrier will be updated soon as the event progresses.