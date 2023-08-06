“LIV summed up in one video” – Fans react as Graeme McDowell tries the one-handed method and fails at LIV Golf Greenbrier

Graeme McDowell failed a one-handed putt at LIV Golfer Greenbrier, which garnered a lot of attention on social media. It was on par-4 16th hole when he attempted the most inconceivable shot to miss it at first. However, he tried that again and finally put the ball in the hole.
NUCLR GOLF shared the video of McDowell's failed shot on Twitter. In the video, it can be presumably seen that the ball is just 5-6 inches from the hole and he attempts a one-handed shot to fail, and later on, tried again to be successful.
Watch the clip here:
Fans in the comment section were clearly unhappy with the Northern Irish golfer's one-handed shot. Some fans even went on to that stretch where they criticized the entire LIV Golf League. One fan wrote:
"LIV summed up in one video"
One of the fans called it a '2-inch snapper' as he wrote:
Another fan felt shocked to see no disappointment on Graeme McDowell's face, however, he added that 'zero reaction' is because of the guaranteed money.
A fan called that one-handed missed putt was the 'third worst thing' at LIV Golf Greenbrier. According to him, the first two are the 'shorts' and 'obnoxious music'.
Another fan wrote that hitting a one-handed stroke is 'not undeniable'.
A number of fans criticized the format of the LIV Golf League. Some called it 'Exhibition golf', while some questioned the rules and the quality of play.
Here are some top comments from fans:
A fan wrote that, at first instance, he felt it was an amateur golf tournament and did not recognize Graeme McDowell. He described the LIV Golf League as an 'amateur/exhibition event'.
While speaking up on the failed one-handed shot, the 2010 US Open Champion explained the intentions of the one-handed shot and said that he did it for his son who is taking up golf. He said, as quoted by Golf.com:
"If my little boy is watching at home, that is exactly what I'm telling you not to do. Look at Dad. He won't do it for a while."
Where does Graeme McDowell stand on the LIV Golf Greenbrier Leaderboard?
The Northern Irish professional golfer slipped eight places on the leaderboard after Saturday's play to currently sit on the T33 rank.
Graeme McDowell had a decent start at the event when he shot an opening round of 2 under 68 and followed it with another similar score round on Saturday.
Here is the entire leaderboard of the LIV Golf Greenbrier after Round 2:
- T1 - David Puig
- T1 - Matthew Wolff
- T3 - Richard Bland
- T3 - Taylor Gooch
- T3 - Bryson DeChambeau
- T6 - Brendan Steele
- T6 - Harold Varner III
- T6 - Mito Pereira
- T6 - Branden Grace
- T10 - Sebastian Mumoz
- T10 - Dean Burmester
- T10 - Charles Howell III
- T13 - Charl Schwartzel
- T13 - Cameron Tringale
- T15 - Bernd Wiesberger
- T15 - Jason Kokrak
- T15 - Carlos Ortiz
- T15 - Cameron Smith
- T15 - Scott Vincent
- T20 - James Piot
- T20 - Matthew Jones
- T20 - Ian Poulter
- T20 - Abraham Ancer
- T24 - Bubba Watson
- T24 - Brooks Koepka
- T24 - Lee Westwood
- T24 - Louis Oosthuizen
- T24 - Joaquin Niemann
- T24 - Peter Uihlein
- T24 - Laurie Canter
- T24 - Sergio Garcia
- T24 - Anirban Lahiri
- T33 - Marc Leishman
- T33 - Henrik Stenson
- T33 - Graeme McDowell
- T33 - Parick Reed
- 37 - Phil Mickelson
- T38 - Paul Casey
- T38 - Danny Lee
- T38 - Dustin Johnson
- T38 - Eugenio Chacarra
- 42 - Kevin Na
- T43 - Chase Koepka
- T43 - Martin Kaymer
- 45 - Thomas Pieters
- T46 - Pat Perez
- T47 - Jediah Morgan
- 48 - Sihwan Kim
More details on the LIV Golf Greenbrier will be updated soon as the event progresses.