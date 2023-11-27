LIV superstar Brooks Koepka set to announce newest SmashGC teammate

With LIV Golf's new team format and the changes they are undergoing, players can join new teams and that's exactly what someone is going to do with Brooks Koepka's SmashGC. The LIV team finished eighth last season and could be on the lookout for someone to improve that standing. Per reports, Koepka is expected to make an announcement on who that teammate will be sooner rather than later.

Expand Tweet

According to the official X (formerly Twitter) page for the SmashGC team, the announcement is coming tomorrow. That's the same day as Tiger Woods' confirmed press conference, but LIV Golf has nailed down the 11am EST time slot for their major announcement.

Expand Tweet

It's unclear if this is a new player to LIV, be it a defector from the PGA Tour or someone coming up through qualifications. More information, perhaps all of it, will be revealed tomorrow morning when Koepka, the captain of the team, steps to the podium to announce his new teammate.

Brooks Koepka's SmashGC making one of the first team changes in LIV history

The addition of free agency and a transfer window to LIV Golf only took place recently. Additionally, LIV as a tour has only been around for a couple of years. As a result, the changing of teams or addition of a new player is a relatively unprecedented occurrence.

Brooks Koepka's SmashGC could be poised to make history with this announcement. Per their set rules, players who finish ranked 25 to 44 in 2023 can move to a new team if they want to.

Brooks Koepka is going to announce a teammate

Pat Perez (28th, 4Aces GC), David Puig (31st, Torque GC), Matt Jones (37th, Ripper GC), Bernd Wiesberger (41st, Cleeks GC) and Graeme McDowell (42nd, Cleeks GC) are among the players who finished in that range and could be moving over to Koepka's team.

The 2023 PGA Championship winner hasn't let slip any of the information yet. The announcement that a new player is coming to the team is all that is currently known. When Koepka takes the podium and announces/answers questions, all the information will be public.