‘LIV is unwatchable’: Fans bash Breakaway league post Jon Rahm’s reaction after winning the Individual title

Jon Rahm celebrated his season-long Individual Championship win at LIV Golf with a quirky twist, but fans weren’t impressed. After wrapping up the Individual Championship for the second year in a row at Westfield, Indiana, the Spaniard poured milk over himself, echoing the Indy 500’s iconic tradition.The event at The Club at Chatham Hills saw Rahm fire an 11-under 60 in the final round with 10 birdies, an eagle, and a bogey, finishing tied at 22-under with Sebastián Muñoz. Muñoz later edged him in a playoff to claim his first LIV Golf title, but Rahm had already secured the season-long championship thanks to Joaquín Niemann’s T-4 finish.Jon Rahm’s celebration, meant as a tribute to Indianapolis’ sporting traditions, didn’t land well with many golf fans. Zire Golf shared NUCLR Golf’s post on Instagram, and reactions came pouring in. Take a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the post, a user commented:“LIV is unwatchable”“What a waste of talent and milk,” added another.One mocked the league, writing:“LIV is such a joke.”While another questioned:“Was the champagne budget dried up??”Another user summed it up, saying:“I can’t defend LIV any longer. Just end it all. Get these guys back on the tour so they can have any chance of redeeming their careers or becoming competitive again.”Screenshot of fan comments on ziregolf's post -Source: via @ziregolf on InstagramDespite the criticism, Rahm walked away with a handsome reward, earning $2.25 million for finishing runner-up at the event, plus an additional $18 million bonus for topping the season-long standings, taking his total haul from Indiana to $20.25 million.How has Jon Rahm fared in the 2025 season so far?Currently ranked No. 1 in the LIV Golf standings, Jon Rahm has been one of the most consistent players of the 2025 season, finishing inside the top 10 in 12 of his 13 starts so far. He started the year with a runner-up finish in Riyadh and followed it with a sixth-place finish in Adelaide.In March, he secured a T6 in Hong Kong and a T5 in Singapore before finishing T9 in Miami. Rahm returned to form in April with a fourth-place finish in Mexico City, then posted a T7 in Korea and a T8 in Virginia.His summer run included a T11 in Dallas, a runner-up finish in Andalucía, and a T5 in the United Kingdom. Rahm carried that momentum into August with a T2 in Chicago and closed the month with another runner-up in Indianapolis, where he carded an impressive 22-under.Statistically, Jon Rahm has been equally strong, leading LIV Golf in birdies (194) and greens in regulation (74.5%). He also ranks fourth in scrambling (64.8%) and averages 323 yards off the tee, sixth-best on tour. On the accuracy front, he has hit 59.89% of fairways (24th) and holds a putting average of 1.59 (T17).