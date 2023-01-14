“Long drive back to Dallas” – Fans react to Jordan Spieth missing the cut after first-round lead at Sony Open

Jordan Spieth had a shocking Day 2 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. From the lead on the first day, he wasn't able to make a cut, thanks to his score of 75 in second round.

With this, he became only the second player in the last four years to miss the cut after holding the lead in the first round.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR 64-75



Fans had something to say about this unexpected turn of events.

For the uninitiated, Spieth owns an RV.

Deplorable @PissedWhiteDude @PGATOUR Time for golden child to jump in that RV. @PGATOUR Time for golden child to jump in that RV.

This user felt it was intentional.

Don @DJMcNaught2 @PGATOUR Intentional missed cut to get a head start for the west coast tour. @PGATOUR Intentional missed cut to get a head start for the west coast tour.

This user probably lost a bet.

Eight Thoughts @EightRedux @PGATOUR are you f***ing kidding me? I was on course to make some good money. @PGATOUR are you f***ing kidding me? I was on course to make some good money. https://t.co/o3rxT0piSp

spence. @mistahmorris @PGATOUR twitter.com/fdsportsbook/s…



someone check on this guy FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook BIG BET ALERT



One of our customers has placed a $50,000 bet on Jordan Spieth (15/1) to win the Sony Open this week.



Potential Payout: $800 GRAND



@PGATOUR | @SonyOpenHawaii BIG BET ALERTOne of our customers has placed a $50,000 bet on Jordan Spieth (15/1) to win the Sony Open this week.Potential Payout: $800 GRAND 🚨 BIG BET ALERT 🚨One of our customers has placed a $50,000 bet on Jordan Spieth (15/1) to win the Sony Open this week.Potential Payout: $800 GRAND 💰@PGATOUR | @SonyOpenHawaii https://t.co/fa7rHlMskC someone check on this guy @PGATOUR twitter.com/fdsportsbook/s…someone check on this guy 😂

Carlo Gambino @CaicoNotGeico @PGATOUR makes staying in the RV that much worse i’m sure @PGATOUR makes staying in the RV that much worse i’m sure

Jay @JayLloK @PGATOUR Long drive back to Dallas in his new RV... @PGATOUR Long drive back to Dallas in his new RV...

One user had something to say about Spieth's interview this week.

Cameron @Cameron_J_T @PGATOUR Dang, after that interview yesterday where he was talking about being confident he could keep it going whereas earlier in his career he’s have a lead and be like “how am I gonna keep this together?” @PGATOUR Dang, after that interview yesterday where he was talking about being confident he could keep it going whereas earlier in his career he’s have a lead and be like “how am I gonna keep this together?”

Peter The Irish Guy @petermcgibney @PGATOUR After he said "I feel like I should shoot 5 or 6 under every time on this course". Lesson learned. The golfing gods are always listening. @PGATOUR After he said "I feel like I should shoot 5 or 6 under every time on this course". Lesson learned. The golfing gods are always listening.

Duke Maloney @DukeMaloney1 @PGATOUR It's a fine line between good & bad I'm sure he will bounce back though @PGATOUR It's a fine line between good & bad I'm sure he will bounce back though

"It was a weird, weird day": Jordan Spieth

Chris Kirk leads after two rounds in Hawaii

After a dramatic turn of events, Jordan Spieth said it was just a bad day at the office for him and it was not as if he felt anything different.

"I feel like I was on a really bad deck of cards today. I made a couple bad swings off the tee but other than that I didn’t play that different. I just ended up a foot into the rough here, or right behind a tree here," said former No. 1.

“It was a weird, weird day. Left like six or seven putts short, in the heart, thought the greens were going to be faster. Just a really off day,” he added.

From the start, Spieth struggled with his accuracy off the tee as could only hit just six fairways. On Thursday too, he hit just seven fairways but the misses proved to be costlier in the second round.

“I just didn’t drive it as well today,”said Spieth.

Chris Kirk who topped the leaderboard after Day I at the Sony Open. Kirk shot a score of 65 in round 2 in Hawaii. His aggregate after two rounds is 11 under.

He had a runner-up finish in Hawaii upon returning to the Tour after battling depression and alcoholism, which was his last chance to retain the Tour Card.

Kirk hasn't won in eight years on Tour.

"I felt good going into today and after playing really well yesterday you want to come out and hit some solid shots and kind of ease into it. I did not ease into it at all. Really nice putt I made on one, and then couple pitching wedges on two and three that I hit pretty close," said Kirk.

Taylor Montgomery fell just behind Kirk with a score of 4 under in the second round. He is tied with J.J. Spaun to sit second on the leaderboard. Spaun was leading into the second round until he bogeyed the last hole to settle for a tied 2.

"Just one bad swing," Spaun said. "I'm in a good spot going into tomorrow and the weekend".

Spaun is hopeful he can win from here.

"I hope to do that soon," he concluded.

