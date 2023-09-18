“Long time coming” – Fans react to Sahith Theegala’s maiden PGA Tour victory at the Fortinet Championship 2023

Sahith Theegala's long-awaited moment on the PGA Tour finally arrived on Sunday, September 17, as he secured a two-stroke victory over S.H. Kim at the Fortinet Championship.

Theegala posted a 4-under 68 in the final round at the Silverado Resort (North Course), which was enough to earn him his first trophy after 74 PGA Tour starts.

The 25-year-old American finished with a total score of 21-under, holding a two-stroke lead over Kim, who also shot a 4-under 68 on Sunday. He received $1,512,000 for his first PGA Tour win.

For the uninitiated, he has already secured qualification for all the signature events next year by finishing 31st in the FedEx Cup standings.

Fans online were overwhelmed by Theegala's impressive performance at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. The golfer received huge praise for his amazing run over the week.

Here's a look at some of the remarks:

"Long time coming. Well done Sahith"

"What a stud!"

"Couldn’t have happened to a better guy 👏"

"Absolutely great for him I am so happy he got across the line to won his first @PGATOUR win."

"congrats Sahith, awesome week. It’s been fun following your career since you burst onto the scene at the WM Open. Enjoy it my man! Wishing you continued success."

"Just watched his episode on “Full Swing,” happy for him!!! Way to go!!!"

"Yay!!! Congrats!! First of many to come👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾❤️❤️❤️"

"I saw him play in person on the korn ferry tour at Victoria National. Awesome to see him doing so good! Great golfer."

"Not much to say except, it about time! The rest of the golfers didn’t stand a chance, didn’t they?"

"I figured he'd win sooner or later solid player just needs some more final rounds under his belt to handle the pressure"

"Damn he’s having a year!"

"What a victory....Seding an Indo American and that too from AP State on the podium .... looks like a dream...A huge congratulations to the whole team of Theegala. 🤝💪💐🏌️🧨🎊"

"After Netflix how can you not root for this guy"

How has Sahith Theegala performed in the 2022–23 season?

The 25-year-old golfer has had a good 2022–23 season. He has made 25 cuts in 29 starts this season, including eight top-10 finishes. Besides winning his maiden PGA Tour title at the Fortinet Championship 2023, he was also a runner-up at the RSM Classic last November.

Sahith Theegala qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs, and a T15 finish at the BMW Championship helped him finish the season in 31st place in the FedEx Cup standings.

Here are Theegala's performances in the 2022–23 season:

Fortinet Championship - T6

Sanderson Farms Championship - CUT

Zozo Championship - T5

THE CJ CUP - T67

Cadence Bank Houston Open - T22

The RSM Classic - T2

QBE Shootout - T1

Sentry Tournament of Champions - 33

The American Express - T54

Farmers Insurance Open - T4

WM Phoenix Open - T39

The Genesis Invitational - T6

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T14

The Players Championship - 74

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - T31

Masters Tournament - 9

RBC Heritage - T5

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T23

Wells Fargo Championship - T56

PGA Championship - T40

The Memorial Tournament - T58

RBC Canadian Open - T38

U.S. Open - T27

Travelers Championship - T52

Genesis Scottish Open - CUT

The Open Championship - CUT

3M Open - CUT

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T13

BMW Championship - T15

Fortinet Championship - 1