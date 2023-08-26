“Looking good. Masters 24 champ” – Fans react as Tiger Woods spotted at MLB star Mike Trout’s the Trout National

Tiger Woods and MLB star Mike Trout went to the Trout National-The Reserve Golf Course on Friday, August 25, to check out the construction site. The golf course in New Jersey is owned by Mike and Woods' company TGR Design is constructing it. The American golfer paid the visit to look at the site and designs of the golf course.

Mike Trout revealed the golf course's specifications and provided an update on its construction in a video posted online. Woods was also seen in the clip walking comfortably without any support, giving hope to his fans that he would soon be back on the golf course.

The TWLEGION reshared the video on its X (formerly Twitter account) with a caption saying:

"I hear Tiger Woods took a site visit to Trout National - The Reserve yesterday and here is the footage from that visit."

Fans jumped into the comments section to express their excitement. One user wrote:

"Looking good. Masters 24 champ."

"2024 masters BACK ON," commented another.

"He’s gonna win The Masters that’s crazy," a fan wrote.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods last played at the Masters in April 2023, but withdrew from the tournament after playing a few holes in the third round because he was struggling to stand on the golf course. A few days later, he had ankle surgery and has been on break since then.

Tiger Woods spotted with his son Charlie at the Florida Golf Club

Last Week on Saturday, August 19, Tiger Woods was spotted with his son Charlie at the Florida Golf Club. A golf fan posted a video of them practising a few shots on the golf course on his TikTok account.

In the clip, Woods was spotted playing golf while his son was standing by his side and waiting for his turn. His leg also seemed fine as it was evidenced in the video.

Fans are having high hopes that Tiger Woods will soon make his comeback on the golf course. Last year in December, the 15-time major champion stated that he would only play in the Majors in 2023. However, he could only make it to Masters this year missing the other three Majors due to his injury.

Tiger Woods would probably return to compete at the 2023 World Hero Challenge, which takes place in December, or at the 2023 PNC Championship. However, before that golfers will be heading to Rome for the Ryder Cup. But there is a rare chance that Woods will join the American team in the biennial event.

Out of the 12 US Ryder Cup team members, six had already auto-qualified, and the remaining six will be selected by skipper Zach Johnson after the Tour Championship, which is slated to have its finale on Sunday, August 27.