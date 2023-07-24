“Losing him is beyond devastating”: Pat Perez pens emotional tribute to late brother Mike

Some tragic news has befallen Pat Perez. The golfer lost his younger brother Mike today.

The LIV Golf star and three-time PGA Tour winner mourned the loss of his sibling, saying via The Sun.

"This is the saddest day of my life. My little brother Mikey has passed. I don’t know what to say as I thought this day would never come. We had so much fun together growing up and he was always in my corner. We did everything together. He wanted nothing but my happiness and was so proud of me."

He continued, admiring the life that his brother had lived and expressing the shock that he is no longer with us.

"He was the life of the party," Perez added. "Everyone that knew him loved him and he was always happy and upbeat. It’s hard to believe that I won’t be able to call him anymore and we won’t be able to spend time with each other. He was such a big part of my life and losing him is beyond devastating.I’m really at a loss for words. Gonna be a long life without him in it. I love you little brother. I hope we get to see each other again one day and I hope you find your peace."

Mike, 43, was four years junior than Pat. He was also a WGTF Master Professional and Top 60 Professional Golf Teacher. Perez had 28 years of experience as a golf pro.

Pat Perez has been one of LIV Golf's biggest supporters

Pat Perez has long been vocal, outspoken and vibrant. The golfer has a legendary personality that stayed with him for years on the PGA Tour. When he defected to LIV Golf, that didn't change.

Pat Perez loves LIV Golf

He quickly became an ardent supporter of LIV, espousing his disdain for the Tour and support for LIV at every opportunity. Perez even claimed a quote that was incorrectly attributed to Dustin Johnson.

He called out PGA Tour comissioner Jay Monahan and when people thought it was Johnson, he quickly corrected them.