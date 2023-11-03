“Lot of travel for an indoor event” - Hunter Mahan expresses confidence that Jon Rahm won't be joining LIV Golf

Jon Rahm was originally set to be a part of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy found TGL League, which will host its inaugural season in January 2024. However, his name was recently removed from the list of 24 particpants, raising some eyebrows.

Rahm commented on the matter saying that he would not be able to offer the time required to be a part of the league. This led several people to start questioning whether the golfer could be in talks with the LIV Golf series.

However, PGA Tour vet Hunter Mahan was quick to shut down any rumors, saying via Twitter:

"He's not going to LIV. There’s nothing complicated or nuanced to @JonRahmpga backing out of TGL. He’s not going to LIV. Lot of travel for an indoor event, when he wants to win majors."

Mahan echoed the sentiments of many who also reasoned with the fact that Jon Rahm just has a busy schedule and does not have time to be a part of another league. The distance between his home town, Arizona, and TGL's base, Florida, might just prove to be too much for the World No. 3, especially with a young child at home.

Jon Rahm pulls out of TGL as 24 other players confirmed for the 2024 Roster

Jon Rahm was one of the first golfers to commit to the TGL, but had to pull out due to unfortunate circumstances. However, the other 23 golfers have been confirmed for the event.

Following is the list of all golfers that will be a part of TGL:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Matt Fitzpatrick

Max Homa

Wyndham Clark

Tom Kim

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Cam Young

Keegan Bradley

Collin Morikawa

Rickie Fowler

Justin Thomas

Sahith Theegala

Lucas Glover

Shane Lowry

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Min Woo Lee

Billy Horschel

Kevin Kisner

The TGL will have six teams of four players each at the SoFi Centre in Palm Beach, Florida. It is a match play style tournament, with nine holes played in a team of three and six holes played head-to-head. The tech infused golf league will make its debut on January 9.