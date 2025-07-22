Lottie Woad shares her desire to be paired with Charley Hull as she is set to make her pro debut in Scotland

Charley Hull is gearing up for her upcoming appearance at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open. It's the same event where Lottie Woad is set to make her professional debut this week at Dundonald Links. What makes the moment even more special for the 21-year-old is that she’ll be paired with Charley Hull.Reflecting on the pairing, Woad shared how much it meant to her (via ASAP Sports):“I think growing up, I watched a lot of the English pros. So being paired with Charley tomorrow is going to be cool.”Woad enters the event on the back of a strong amateur career. Earlier this month, she became the first amateur winner on the Ladies European Tour since 2022, securing a six-shot victory at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open. Just a week later, she narrowly missed the title at the Amundi Evian Championship. She finished tied for third in France after carding a final-round 64.That top finish gave Woad the final points she needed to qualify for LPGA Tour membership through the Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP). Shortly after, she confirmed her decision to turn professional.Woad’s amateur career includes winning the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur and rising to No. 1 in the world amateur rankings. She finished as the leading amateur at both the AIG Women’s Open—where she earned the Smyth Salver after a tied-10th finish—and the US Women’s Open.Woad also helped Great Britain and Ireland defeat the U.S. in the Curtis Cup and was part of the victorious Vagliano Trophy team this summer. Apart from that, Lottie Woad expressed her feelings after winning the KPMG Women's Irish Open earlier this month.Lottie Woad’s historic win at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open marks a career milestoneLottie Woad delivered a performance to remember at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open earlier this month, securing a commanding six-shot victory and making headlines across the golf world. The 21-year-old English golfer shot a 4-under 69 in the final round on Sunday, July 6, finishing the tournament at 21-under par to claim her biggest win to date.After her victory, Lottie Woad shared her excitement on Instagram:&quot;A week to remember in Ireland! 🇮🇪Super happy to win The KPMG Women’s Irish Open 🏆 (-21) Thank you @kpmgwomensopen @letgolf for an amazing event, and to everyone for the support all week!! View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLottie Woad entered the final round with a strong seven-stroke lead. Despite Sweden’s Madelene Sagström outscoring her on the day, Woad’s consistency over four rounds kept her well out in front. The win was especially significant as it marked the first time since 2022 that an amateur had won on the Ladies European Tour. It was also Lottie Woad’s first victory in a professional event, though she was still an amateur at the time.