Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel engage in thrilling battle for 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship title

Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel will square off in the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship's final round on Sunday, December 10. The South African golfers tied for first place on Saturday.

Oosthuizen shot 63 in the third round to top the leaderboard while Schwartzel joined him after shooting a round of 65. They both have a five-stroke lead over Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Andy Sullivan, who finished in a tie for third place.

Although the tournament is scheduled to have its final on Sunday, December 10, the play was suspended due to a dangerous situation (lightning).

Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen will tee off together for the final alongside Bezuidenhout on the first tee of the golf course.

Schwartzel and Oosthuizen have been playing together since their junior days. Schwartzel recently opened up about Oosthuizen in his interview with the media and said they have been playing golf together for a long time and would try to do their best to get the best outcome at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Schwartzel said (via TheSouth African.Com):

“We’ve been friends for a long time and we’ve played this game for a long time. I don’t think we’ll treat it any other way than just trying our best and let the outcome be what it will."

Meanwhile, Louis Oosthuizen spoke about the golf course and said that the venue has been in an amazing setting and helped him to play a good round. He said (via TheSouth African.Com):

"You know, this golf course can bite you and I’ve been on the bad side of this course a few times. There are certain holes where you can’t back down and you just need to make a good swing – I stuck with that today and didn’t back off on tough shots.

"It was pretty cool to tie the course record. The golf course is in such good shape that you feel like you have to play well because it’s such a beautiful setting."

Noticeably, Schwartzel has won the Alfred Dunhill Championship four times in his career while Oosthuizen is looking for his maiden victory.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship leaderboard

Oosthuizen and Schwartzel topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship followed by Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a tie with Andy Sullivan. Marco Penge settled for fifth place in a tie with Ashun Wu followed by Robin Williams, Casey Jarvis, Matti Schmid, Johannes Veerman, Wynand Dingle, and Jayden Schaper.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship:

T1 Louis Oosthuizen

T1 Charl Schwartzel

T3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T3 Andy Sullivan

T5 Ashun Wu

T5 Marco Penge

T7 Johannes Veerman

T7 Matti Schmid

T7 Wynand Dingle

T7 Jayden Schaper

T7 Robin Williams

T7 Casey Jarvis

